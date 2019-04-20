Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Week 35 in the Premier League kicks off with Manchester City facing Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium just days after the two sides engaged in a thrilling UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Spurs lost 4-3 on Wednesday night but progressed on away goals, however Pep Guardiola's side will be out for revenge and a vital three points in the race for the Premier League title.

The defending champions follow that crucial game up with a visit to local rivals Manchester United on Wednesday. Victory in those two matches will increase belief they can beat Liverpool to the title.

Table-toppers Liverpool look to have a far more straightforward week. The Reds take on struggling Cardiff City on Sunday and will be expected to win comfortably against Neil Warnock's men.

Week 35 Fixtures

Saturday, April 20

Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.)

Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Watford, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

West Ham United 1-2 Leicester City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, CNBC (U.S.)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Newcastle United 1-1 Southampton, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK) and NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, April 21

Everton 0-1 Manchester United, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.)

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Cardiff City 0-4 Liverpool, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.)

Monday, April 22

Chelsea 1-0 Burnley, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NCBSN (U.S.)

Tuesday, April 23

Tottenham 3-0 Brighton, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NCBSN (U.S.)

Watford 1-1 Southampton, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Wednesday, April 24

Wolves 2-0 Arsenal, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) and NCBSN (U.S.)

Live-streaming is available via Sky Go and BT Sport for UK viewers and NBC Sports in the U.S.



Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City saw their quadruple hopes ended by Spurs on Wednesday but must pick themselves up quickly if they are to avoid seeing their Premier League title hopes fade away too.

The Citizens had a late goal that would have taken them through chalked off for offside by VAR, and Guardiola admitted it was a "cruel" way for his side to exit the tournament:

However, the Spaniard has called on his players to recover from the disappointment quickly and keep their title challenge on track, per Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News.

"We have to stand up and react. Now it's time to think not too much now. We have to try to sleep as much as possible and the day before the game we are going to prepare the game. We fought for nine or 10 months in the Premier League. Still we are there. It is in our hands. Of course it is tough and we have to do it until the end."

Manchester City will be crowned champions if they win their remaining five Premier League fixtures, but Guardiola will have his work cut out lifting his players for this match after such a draining game in midweek.

Meanwhile, Tottenham also have plenty to play for as they try to secure a top-four finish. Spurs lie third in the table but are just a point ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says it will be difficult to get his players ready for the match against Manchester City:

This game is unlikely to match Wednesday's fixture in terms of drama, but there is still plenty at stake for both sides. The result will therefore have an impact on both the race for the title and the top four places.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City's second fixture of Week 35 sees them make the short journey to Old Trafford for a fixture that looks to be the toughest left of their title run-in.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are on a poor run of form and have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Yet they are in need of a strong finish if they are to secure a place in the top four and Champions League football for next season.

Solskjaer spoke about the importance of this week after seeing his team knocked out of Europe by Barcelona on Tuesday:

The Red Devils head into Week 35 in sixth place in the table but only two points behind Arsenal in fourth and three off Tottenham in third.

The game will also hand United fans something of a dilemma. While a victory would hurt Manchester City's title hopes, it would also hand their bitter rivals Liverpool the advantage in the title race.

Football correspondent Sam Cunningham summed up the situation:

Yet Manchester United will have to put on a vastly improved showing from recent weeks if they are to take anything from the defending champions.

Guardiola's men have looked a class above the Red Devils all season, have a far stronger squad and will be determined not to let another trophy slip out of their grasp after their European disappointment.