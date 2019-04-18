WWE Rumors: Sheamus out Injured with Concussion Suffered in SmackDown Main Event

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sheamus is reportedly on the shelf after suffering a concussion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com), Sheamus was concussed on April 9's episode of SmackDown Live, which is why he did not appear on the Superstar Shake-up edition of Raw or SmackDown on Tuesday.

Meltzer noted that it is believed Sheamus suffered the injury during a six-man tag team match pitting himself, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre against The New Day.

New Day member Big E also suffered a torn meniscus in the match:

Sheamus played a big role on the Raw and SmackDown shows after WrestleMania 35, as he and Cesaro teamed against WWE champion Kofi Kingston and universal champion Seth Rollins before being part of the six-man tag on SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior was conspicuous by his absence Tuesday on SmackDown, as Cesaro offered to team with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev against Kingston, Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens without any mention of Sheamus.

WWE has not confirmed whether Sheamus is remaining on SmackDown after the shake-up, but considering Cesaro is still part of the blue brand, it seems likely that WWE will keep The Bar together.

The 41-year-old Sheamus is among the most decorated Superstars in WWE, as he is a three-time world heavyweight champion, one-time WWE champion, two-time United States champion, four-time Raw tag team champion, one-time SmackDown tag team champion and one-time winner of the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank and King of the Ring.

