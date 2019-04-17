Saquon Barkley Says He Can Be Best RB Ever | Take It There w/ Taylor Rooks S1E3

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

New York Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley is usually humble, but even he had to agree he could become the best ever at his position. Barkley discusses that, the Eli Manning situation and how he was almost named "Tupac" after the legendary rapper on a new Take It There with Taylor Rooks.   

