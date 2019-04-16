WNBA Star, Finals MVP Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Women's basketball legend Cappie Pondexter announced her retirement Tuesday on Instagram.

"I didn't expect to go out this way but I know God has something bigger in store," she wrote. "The everyday signs says so. Thank you to any and everyone involved in my early professional basketball career. A very Sad day for me but I'm ok with the words RETIRED."



