WNBA Star, Finals MVP Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

WHITE PLAINS, NY - AUGUST 4: Cappie Pondexter #25 of the Indiana Fever handles the ball against the New York Liberty on August 4, 2018 at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

Women's basketball legend Cappie Pondexter announced her retirement Tuesday on Instagram. 

"I didn't expect to go out this way but I know God has something bigger in store," she wrote. "The everyday signs says so. Thank you to any and everyone involved in my early professional basketball career. A very Sad day for me but I'm ok with the words RETIRED."

      

