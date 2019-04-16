WNBA Star, Finals MVP Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

WNBA Star, Finals MVP Cappie Pondexter Announces Retirement After 13 SeasonsApril 16, 2019
Women's basketball legend Cappie Pondexter announced her retirement Tuesday on Instagram.
"I didn't expect to go out this way but I know God has something bigger in store," she wrote. "The everyday signs says so. Thank you to any and everyone involved in my early professional basketball career. A very Sad day for me but I'm ok with the words RETIRED."
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Cappie Pondexter announces her retirement from the WNBA after 13 seasons - 2x WNBA champion - 2007 Finals MVP - 7x All-Star - Voted one of the Top 15 players in WNBA history in 2011 https://t.co/SaUGZlH67o
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
