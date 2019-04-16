NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Updated Bracket Guide and Postseason Dates

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Early in the first round of the NBA playoffs, all of the 16 teams still have aspirations of ending its season with a championship. But in the next week, there will be a better idea of which teams may not make it past the first round.

No series has played more than two games yet, but there have already been some exciting contests. And there have already been several early upsets, including Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Here's a look at the bracket and schedule for the rest of the playoffs, as well as a closer look at Tuesday's three postseason matchups.

2019 NBA Playoff Bracket

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks lead No. 8 Detroit Pistons 1-0

No. 7 Orlando Magic lead No. 2 Toronto Raptors 1-0

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 6 Brooklyn Nets tied 1-1

No. 4 Boston Celtics lead No. 5 Indiana Pacers 1-0

Western Conference

No. 1 Golden State Warriors and No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers tied 1-1

No. 7 San Antonio Spurs lead No. 2 Denver Nuggets 1-0

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers lead No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder 1-0

No. 4 Houston Rockets lead No. 5 Utah Jazz 1-0

Remaining First-Round Schedule

Tuesday, April 16

Game 2: Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2: Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 19

Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 20

Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD

Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD

Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*

Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*

Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*

Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*

Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Round Start Dates

Conference Semifinals: Scheduled to begin April 29-30 (could be moved up to April 27-28, depending on lengths of first-round series).

Conference Finals: Scheduled to begin May 14-15 (could be moved up to May 12-13, depending on lengths of conference semifinal series).

NBA Finals: Scheduled to begin May 30.

Tuesday Preview

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

There will be one Eastern Conference matchup and two Western Conference contests when the NBA playoffs continue Tuesday night.

In the first game of the night, the Toronto Raptors will look to bounce back after dropping Game 1 at home to the Orlando Magic. D.J. Augustin hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining to lift the Magic to victory in the series opener.

In franchise history, the Raptors are 1-10 in first-round Game 1 matchups, so this early deficit isn't anything new for them.

"We had good stretches of defense, but we just didn't have enough of those," Toronto forward Pascal Siakam said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We missed a lot of open shots. A lot of them went in and out. We wish we had a couple of those but that's the game. We understand that and we just have to do a better job."

The Raptors aren't the only No. 2 seed looking to rebound from a Game 1 loss. In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets also lost the first game of their series at home to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs made four free throws in the final seven seconds to secure a 101-96 victory in Game 1.

Although the Nuggets dropped the series opener at home, they know it's not time to worry yet.

"I don't think we're in panic mode. We don't feel like we have to make a whole lot of adjustments," Denver guard Will Barton said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We have to make a few adjustments and we have to make shots."

In Tuesday's final game, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning Game 1 104-99.

The Trail Blazers' victory ended a 10-game playoff losing streak, but they're not complacent.

"We've just won one game," Portland guard Damian Lillard said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It feels good to get back on the winning side, but it's more about how we can sustain it. A series can change quickly. We can't forget that. That bad taste of failure in the postseason doesn't go away with one win."