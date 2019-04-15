Ernesto Valverde Says Lionel Messi Is 'Fine' for Manchester United UCL Clash

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed Lionel Messi is "fine" ahead of his team's showdown with Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana will start the clash at the Camp Nou with a 1-0 lead, as Luke Shaw's own goal was enough for them to prevail at Old Trafford in the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

During the match at United, Messi received some rough treatment and was left bloodied by a heavy challenge from Chris Smalling. Having missed the match with Huesca in La Liga on Saturday, Valverde said the forward is ready to play in Tuesday's fixture, per Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard:

Although he wasn't at his best in the first leg, Messi conjured a brilliant cross in the buildup to Barcelona's winning goal. His pass to the back post was knocked down by Luis Suarez before being diverted past David De Gea in the Red Devils goal:

The Blaugrana icon appeared to be hindered by the challenge from Smalling, though, and he was left with blemishes on his nose and eye:

Having Messi available for the second leg will be a huge boost for Barcelona. The Argentinian has been in inspired form this season.

Under Valverde, there has been a lot of responsibility on Messi to carry the team's attack. He acts as a controlling influence, a creator and a goalscorer. As these figures illustrate, the Barcelona No. 10 has been able to excel for his team in all departments:

After limiting Messi in the first leg with an aggressive approach, it would be no surprise if United decided to employ similar tactics again on Tuesday.

However, the Red Devils will travel to Catalonia knowing they need to be better in many different facets of their play. In the first leg, they operated with tenacity and intensity, although on the ball they were poor and in attack they lacked the invention needed to break Barcelona down.

Throughout the 90 minutes, United were unable to give Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen any significant saves to make:

While there appeared to be a chasm in quality between the two teams in the first leg, Barcelona will be wary of United after they eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round. The Red Devils lost the first leg 2-0 at home, before an incredible 3-1 win in the French capital saw them advance.

Valverde said the Premier League team's mentality means the tie is not over:

Overcoming this deficit against Barcelona would arguably be a bigger achievement than the turnaround against PSG, especially when you consider thoroughbred winners like Messi and Suarez will be lining up for the opposition.

Even so, having rested over the weekend, you feel an in-form and motivated Messi has it in him to take the tie away from United, as he has done to many opponents at the Camp Nou in his career.