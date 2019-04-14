Overwatch League 2019 Stage 2 Week 2: Excelsior's Top Plays, Prize Money

Overwatch League 2019 Stage 2 Week 2: Excelsior's Top Plays, Prize MoneyApril 15, 2019
The New York Excelsior (11-0) and Vancouver Titans (10-0) look destined to meet in the Overwatch League Grand Finals.
The two undefeated sides won a pair of matches in the second week of Stage 2, and neither side encountered many difficulties against their opponents.
However, the Dallas Fuel could upset the likely title pairing if their recent hot streak is any indication.
Dallas started the league 1-2 overall but has since gone 5-1, with the lone loss occurring by a 3-2 score. The Fuel won 10 of 12 maps in their last three victories and are in a groove heading into a showdown with Vancouver in Week 3.
For now, here's a look at the Week 2 results, alongside notes on the Excelsior, Titans and Fuel. A prize-pool listing is also below.
Stage 2, Week 2 Results
Thursday, April 11
Paris Eternal 3, Florida Mayhem 1
New York Excelsior 4, Washington Justice 0
Vancouver Titans 3, Seoul Dynasty 1
Philadelphia Fusion 3, Toronto Defiant 1
Friday, April 12
Los Angeles Valiant 3, Atlanta Reign 2
Hangzhou Spark 3, Boston Uprising 2
San Francisco Shock 4, Guangzhou Charge 0
Shanghai Dragons 3, Chengdu Hunters 1
Saturday, April 13
London Spitfire 2, Philadelphia Fusion 1
Vancouver Titans 3, Houston Outlaws 1
Dallas Fuel 4, Toronto Defiant 0
Los Angeles Gladiators 4, Guangzhou Charge 0
Sunday, April 14
Dallas Fuel 2, Paris Eternal 1
Atlanta Reign 3, Washington Justice 1
New York Excelsior 4, Florida Mayhem 0
Los Angeles Gladiators 2, Los Angeles Valiant 1
Stage 2 Playoffs Prize Pool
Winner: $200,000
Runner-up: $100,000
3rd and 4th Place: $50,000 Each
5th Through 8th Place: $25,000 Each
Overall League Champion: $1.1 million
Full scores, standings and prize-money information available at the league's official site.
New York Excelsior Stays Perfect
Excelsior went 11-0 overall (and 4-0 in Stage 2) with emphatic wins over the Washington Justice and Florida Mayhem.
The heavily favored Excelsior crushed the Justice 4-0. Although a win seemed all but inevitable given the Justice's one-win record, the Excelsior left no doubt en route to their sweep.
Fl0w3R won the match MVP award thanks in part to his stellar performance on the first map:
Teammate JJONAK also excelled:
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
WHAT IS THIS MADNESS, @JJoNakLove!? #OWL2019 The @NYXL complete the round in style with JJoNak going WILD! What will he do next!? Find out: https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/qOfG4P0HE7
Mano celebrated his birthday in style with some positive contributions:
NYXL @NYXL
Looks like @Mano_OWL wants to go celebrate his birthday early ➡ https://t.co/aoksKyN8os ⬅ #EverUpward #OWL2019 https://t.co/aq3TRQKWhN
The second result was a carbon copy of the first.
Once again, Excelsior won 4-0 against a team that was 1-9 entering the match.
Once again, Mano and JJONAK came to play:
NYXL @NYXL
Flawless positioning by @Mano_OWL ➡ https://t.co/aoksKyN8os ⬅ #EverUpward #OWL2019 https://t.co/gQaqfbl2Kl
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
Dat's just NASTY @JJoNakLove. 😱 #OWL2019 The @NYXL are off to a strong start! LIVE: https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/xTcrjGuGFS
New York will look to stay undefeated in the league in Week 3 with matches versus the Philadelphia Fusion and Atlanta Reign.
More of the Same for the Vancouver Titans
The Titans earned matching 3-1 victories against two teams in the Overwatch League's second division: the Houston Outlaws and the Seoul Dynasty.
Vancouver beat Seoul in its first three maps before dropping the last. The Titans notably didn't have much issue in taking a 2-0 edge:
Vancouver Titans @VancouverTitans
We take a commanding 2-0 and the closer is coming up. #OWL2019 #ForceOfNature https://t.co/Ps2L40puvm https://t.co/C3TchYg6u5
Match MVP JJANU was particularly dominant:
Vancouver Titans @VancouverTitans
JJANU with another master class on https://t.co/h4StVmQ8cv. #ForceOfNature #OWL2019 https://t.co/JCJO0Sm43W
The score in the Outlaws match was the same, but it was much harder to obtain that result.
The Outlaws earned a first-map victory:
Houston Outlaws @Outlaws
ArHaN on Torb. LiNkzr on Soldier76. And a 2-0 win on Busan! #AnteUp https://t.co/VWS3Ya7rmv
However, Vancouver immediately bounced back to knot the score at one entering halftime:
Vancouver Titans @VancouverTitans
The culture makes Paris unique. We make it entertaining. #ForceOfNature #OWL2019 https://t.co/Ps2L40puvm https://t.co/TYtRk1SwGD
The Titans' strength eventually proved to be too much, and they took the last two maps.
Outlaws general manager Matt Rodriguez gave Vancouver its much-deserved credit:
Matt Rodriguez @flameIRL
We played well. I've been mad about losses, that wasnt one of them. Vancouver strong af. Really proud of @ArHaN_OW, ggs
Outlaws support Rawkus also called the Titans the league's best team:
Shane Flaherty @Rawkus
damn we messed up a bunch but still a good effort by us vs the best team in the league @VancouverTitans. GGWP! completely lost my voice by the end of the last map :( all focus is on next weeks match vs @Fusion we gonna turn it around let’s gooo!
The matchup between Overwatch's top two teams will take place on Sunday, August 25, in Los Angeles.
Dallas Fuel Notches 2 Key Wins
The Fuel entered the second stage in the middle of the league pack, but they vaulted themselves to fifth place with two victories over a solid pair of competitors in the Toronto Defiant and Paris Eternal.
The Fuel's 4-0 victory over Toronto was fairly surprising, as the Defiant entered the match 6-4 in league play.
The marksmanship of aKm helped give Dallas the win on the second map:
Dallas Fuel @DallasFuel
Two clean headshots from @DF_aKm! https://t.co/RRcyuYfGU0 https://t.co/WjibvM8T7W
That ended up being a close victory:
Dallas Fuel @DallasFuel
A back and forth series brings the series to 2⃣- 0⃣! The team looks strong moving into King's Row. Tune in ➡️: https://t.co/RRcyuYfGU0 https://t.co/XMrhKcir0t
NotE took over in the latter two stages, leading to the four-map sweep:
Dallas Fuel @DallasFuel
.@NotEvenBleu and @DF_aKm clutch up and secure the FULL HOLD on King's Row to take the series win! #BurnBlue Rialto is left for map points. https://t.co/RRcyuYfGU0 https://t.co/O7hitg69T1
Dallas Fuel @DallasFuel
A HUGE @NotEvenBleu bomb! We take the series 4-0 over the @TorontoDefiant. Well played guys! Tomorrow we face the @ParisEternal at 2PM CST. https://t.co/x5cV5RtKdP
OGE was the difference-maker against Paris:
Twitch Esports @TwitchEsports
The Fuel kick things off with a boom! @OGE_ow & @NotEvenBleu’s combo secures the opening map! #BurnBlue #OWL2019 https://t.co/pBjIbxZTRn https://t.co/ZAOREle0DD
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
This is BANANAS @OGE_ow! #OWL2019 The @DallasFuel are looking to lock up this series on Blizzard World! LIVE: https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/6r0mUa08FM
Dallas won the first stage and drew the second before winning the match thanks to a victory on the third:
Dallas Fuel @DallasFuel
Winner winner chicken dinner! 🍗 We take the series win over the @ParisEternal and go 2-0 on the week. Tune in for Rialto and map differential: https://t.co/RRcyuYfGU0 https://t.co/oFyTttueM0
The Fuel lost the fourth map, which proved to be their only defeat of the week.
Dallas, which was 4-3 entering the stage, now finds itself in a coveted top-six overall spot. After the four stages end, the top six teams automatically make the league playoffs, with the other two seeds decided via a round-robin tournament involving non-automatic qualifiers.
We'll see if Dallas uses this momentum against the undefeated Vancouver Titans, its next opponent. OGE seems confident about his team's play in advance of the match, and rightfully so given how well it's done:
OGE @OGE_ow
Ggs @ParisEternal we could make 4-0 but we will fix mistakes and we will come back stronger 😎 next stop is @VancouverTitans 😡
Regardless of the result versus Vancouver, Dallas will enjoy its homestand during Week 4 of the second-stage series, which could be a huge boost toward a higher overall seeding.
Overwatch League Stage 1 Week 1: Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money