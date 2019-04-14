Masters Payout 2019: Prize Money for Tiger Woods, Top Players on Leaderboard

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tiger Woods battled a crowded field Sunday but came through as the 2019 Masters champion.

The leaderboard in Round 4 was filled with former major winners and the biggest names in the sport. Nearly a dozen players were in the hunt down the stretch, either sharing the lead or getting within a stroke or two of first place.

However, Woods was able to survive the field and earn the winner's share of the $11.5 million purse, per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Here is a full look at the payouts for the top players in the field.

Final Leaderboard

1. Tiger Woods (-13): $2,070,000

T2. Dustin Johnson (-12): $858,667

T2. Xander Schauffele (-12): $858,667

T2. Brooks Koepka (-12): $858,667

T5. Jason Day (-11): $403,938

T5. Webb Simpson (-11): $403,938

T5. Francesco Molinari (-11): $403,938

T5. Tony Finau (-11): $403,938

T9. Jon Rahm (-10): $310,500

T9. Patrick Cantlay (-10): $310,500

T9. Rickie Fowler (-10): $310,500

Francesco Molinari entered the day with a two-stroke lead and appeared unflappable until he hit water on the 12th hole, leading to a double bogey. This not only brought him back to the rest of the field, it seemed to cause a slide going forward.

A few holes later, he hit the water again on No. 15 and posted a seven on the par five, dropping him out of competition.

Woods took advantage, posting a birdie on 15 to take the lead and then another one on 16 to go up two strokes. He seemed to have plenty of confidence once he took the lead:

Former major winners Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka kept the pressure on with their performances, each getting into the clubhouse at 12 strokes under par.

Xander Schauffele also refused to go away with five birdies in his last 11 holes to finish at 12 under. He had a share of the lead for part of the day until Woods pulled away.

In the end, no one could catch the 43-year-old as he closed out his 15th career major championship. This putt on 18 sealed the victory:

Many thought the days of seeing the superstar winning majors was a thing of the past, but he was there Sunday in his red shirt playing as well as we have ever seen. Things have also turned around relatively quickly for the veteran, with Justin Ray pointing out Woods was ranked 1,199th in the world after the 2017 Hero World Challenge but improved to sixth after his victory Sunday.

After missing most of two years with back injuries, Woods now looks like the player who dominated the sport a decade ago.

This was only the first major of the 2019 season, so this could be the start of a big year for the talented golfer.