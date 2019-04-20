Yankees' Gary Sanchez Expected to Return from Calf Injury Wednesday vs. Angels

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is on the road to recovery from the calf injury that has plagued his first month of the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sanchez would make a rehab start in the minors on Monday, and barring any setback, could be back with the team on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old All-Star landed on the 10-day injured list on April 12 with a calf strain, becoming the 12th Yankee on the injured list at the time, most in MLB. James Wagner of the New York Times reported that Sanchez resisted going on the IL.

"That's their decision," Sanchez said, per Wagner. "They're trying to take care of me. I understand and support it. They don't want a small problem now—and knowing that I'm a catcher and have to move a lot—that it doesn't become a larger problem that lasts like two months."

The Yankees saw that scenario play out with Sanchez last season due to a Grade 1 groin strain, which forced the catcher to ride the pine from June 25 to July 20. The Silver Slugger returned for three games before aggravating his groin and missing the rest of July and all of August.

Before reports of Sanchez's injury surfaced, he faced major backlash for lackadaisically running to first base, subsequently resulting in a game-ending out at first.

When he's been on the field in 2019, Sanchez has accumulated a .268 batting average with 11 RBI and six home runs across 11 games.