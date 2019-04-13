Monte Carlo Masters Draw Results 2019: Player Seedings, Brackets, Reaction

Monte Carlo Masters Draw Results 2019: Player Seedings, Brackets, ReactionApril 13, 2019
Rafael Nadal will either play John Millman or Roberto Bautista Agut in his first match at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters.
The draw was conducted on Friday evening, and the 11-time Monte Carlo champion is seeded second for the event behind Novak Djokovic, who will open his campaign against Philipp Kohlschreiber or Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Here are all the seeds, with the top eight receiving a bye into the second round:
1. Novak Djokovic
2. Rafael Nadal
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Dominic Thiem
5. Kei Nishikori
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas
7. Marin Cilic
8. Karen Khachanov
9. Borna Coric
10. Daniil Medvedev
11. Marco Cecchinato
12. Nikoloz Basilashvili
13. Fabio Fognini
14. Gael Monfils (Withdrew)
15. Denis Shapovalov
16. David Goffin
17. Kyle Edmund
Record's Jose Morgado relayed the full bracket, which can also be found here:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Monte Carlo Draw is pretty much balanced with *so many* great R1 matches. My faves: Schwartzman-Edmund Medvedev-Sousa Basilashvili-Fucsovics Coric-Hurkacz Pouille-Wawrinka 🔥 RBA-Millman (played an epic at the AusOpen) Possible Auger Aliassime-Zverev R2 https://t.co/a6eNtT9jOP
Metro's George Bellshaw shared the projected quarter-finals:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Monte Carlo projected QFs: Djokovic v Tsitsipas Thiem v Khachanov Nishikori v Zverev Cilic v Nadal
Tennis writer Carole Bouchard is excited by the draw, which she feels slightly favours Nadal over Djokovic:
Carole Bouchard @carole_bouchard
Novak’s half is loaded. Rafa’s draw seems a tiny bit lighter. But overall it’s all 🔥
The Serb could face Kohlschreiber in his first match, and the German beat him 6-4, 6-4 when the pair met in the third round at Indian Wells in March.
He might also face Australian Open semi-finalist Tsitsipas in the last eight. Djokovic has only played the 20-year-old once before and was beaten at the Rogers Cup last year.
Djokovic, who has won two titles in Monte Carlo, could then face Indian Wells champion Thiem if he reaches the quarter-final.
Thiem has won their last two encounters, the most recent of which was in Monte Carlo last year, having also beaten him at Roland Garros in 2017.
Nadal might not have it all his own way either, though, with a potential third-round clash with either Denis Shapovalov or Grigor Dimitrov.
He could also face 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka—the only player other than Nadal or Djokovic to win at Monte Carlo since Guillermo Coria won in 2004—or 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato en route to the final.
Like Morgado, Bellshaw is excited by the prospect of Wawrinka opening his campaign against Lucas Pouille:
The pair have never faced one another, but it could be an exciting encounter between the three-time Grand Slam winner and the 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist.
