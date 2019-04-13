Monte Carlo Masters Draw Results 2019: Player Seedings, Brackets, Reaction

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will either play John Millman or Roberto Bautista Agut in his first match at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters.

The draw was conducted on Friday evening, and the 11-time Monte Carlo champion is seeded second for the event behind Novak Djokovic, who will open his campaign against Philipp Kohlschreiber or Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Here are all the seeds, with the top eight receiving a bye into the second round:

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Dominic Thiem

5. Kei Nishikori

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Marin Cilic

8. Karen Khachanov

9. Borna Coric

10. Daniil Medvedev

11. Marco Cecchinato

12. Nikoloz Basilashvili

13. Fabio Fognini

14. Gael Monfils (Withdrew)

15. Denis Shapovalov

16. David Goffin

17. Kyle Edmund

Record's Jose Morgado relayed the full bracket, which can also be found here:

Metro's George Bellshaw shared the projected quarter-finals:

Tennis writer Carole Bouchard is excited by the draw, which she feels slightly favours Nadal over Djokovic:

The Serb could face Kohlschreiber in his first match, and the German beat him 6-4, 6-4 when the pair met in the third round at Indian Wells in March.

He might also face Australian Open semi-finalist Tsitsipas in the last eight. Djokovic has only played the 20-year-old once before and was beaten at the Rogers Cup last year.

Djokovic, who has won two titles in Monte Carlo, could then face Indian Wells champion Thiem if he reaches the quarter-final.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thiem has won their last two encounters, the most recent of which was in Monte Carlo last year, having also beaten him at Roland Garros in 2017.

Nadal might not have it all his own way either, though, with a potential third-round clash with either Denis Shapovalov or Grigor Dimitrov.

He could also face 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka—the only player other than Nadal or Djokovic to win at Monte Carlo since Guillermo Coria won in 2004—or 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato en route to the final.

Like Morgado, Bellshaw is excited by the prospect of Wawrinka opening his campaign against Lucas Pouille:

The pair have never faced one another, but it could be an exciting encounter between the three-time Grand Slam winner and the 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist.