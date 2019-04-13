Masters 2019: Definitive TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide for Saturday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Francesco Molinari are among the five players atop the leaderboard heading into the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament.

Day and Molinari both turned in a five-under-par 67 on Friday, while Louis Oosthuizen carded a 66 and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott posted a 68 to complete the group at seven-under. But a familiar name is right behind the quintet.

Tiger Woods shot a 68, tying his lowest round at Augusta National Golf Club since the 2011 tournament.

With the 14-time major winner in the hunt, Phil Mickelson three strokes back and several top-10 players within striking distance, third-round action on Saturday will be full of intrigue.

2019 Masters 3rd-Round Info (All times ET)

On the Range: CBS Sports Network from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live TV: CBS from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stream: Masters.com

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Updated Odds

Dustin Johnson +750 (Bet $100 to win $750)

Brooks Koepka +750

Francesco Molinari +750

Tiger Woods +750

Jason Day +1100

Adam Scott +1200

Note: Odds via Oddschecker.

Tiger Woods' Terrific Friday

After dropping in a birdie on the par-three fourth, Tiger bogeyed the fifth hole for the second straight day. He responded with a birdie but gave it right back on the par-five eighth.

From there, though, he excelled.

Woods put a circle on the scorecard on the ninth, 11th, 14th and 15th holes and avoided a bogey during the 10-hole stretch. The four-time Masters champion followed up a first-round 70 with a 68, putting himself in contention to start the weekend.

Finally, that phrase is becoming the norm again.

"I feel like I played my own way back into the tournament," he said, per Dan Kilbridge of Golfweek. "I was just very patient today. Felt very good to be out there doing what I was doing. This is now three straight majors that I've been in the mix, so it's good stuff."

Saturday, Woods will play alongside Ian Poulter. The Englishman shot a 68 on Thursday and 71 on Friday.

World's Best Players in Great Position

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Entering the third round, five of the top-10 players find themselves in the same standing at the Masters.

Molinari and Koepka are co-leaders, while Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele are both one shot back. Jon Rahm, who played with Woods during the opening rounds, stands at five-under par. For good measure, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau head into Saturday at three-under par.

Schauffele enjoyed the best Friday of anyone, shooting a 65 to surge from an over-par start to his current sixth-place spot.

"I think whenever you fire off a bunch of birdies like I did today, you sort of lose track of where you're at," said Schauffele―who made eight birdies―per Brent Maycock of GateHouse Media. " ... But once you start firing off birdies and not looking back, it's a nice place to be."

He'll be looking for more Saturday while playing with Justin Harding, who also enters the third round at six-under par.

Rory McIlroy (E) has some ground to make up, and Justin Rose missed the cut by one shot, but there's a whole bunch of star power with a terrific opportunity to win a green jacket.

