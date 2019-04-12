Tom Brady Among 32 Players Whose 2018 Helmet Types Banned by NFL for 2019 Season

Tom Brady Among 32 Players Whose 2018 Helmet Types Banned by NFL for 2019 SeasonApril 12, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is one of 32 NFL players who was still wearing a helmet that is now banned for the 2019 season.
Per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to eliminate certain helmet models that have "fallen short in laboratory testing" for providing proper protection.
