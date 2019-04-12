Tom Brady Among 32 Players Whose 2018 Helmet Types Banned by NFL for 2019 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 28: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots puts on his helmet against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jerome Davis/Getty Images)
Jerome Davis/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is one of 32 NFL players who was still wearing a helmet that is now banned for the 2019 season. 

Per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to eliminate certain helmet models that have "fallen short in laboratory testing" for providing proper protection.  

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Draft Big Board Has a New No. 1 👀

    B/R's Matt Miller explains why he flipped his top pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Draft Big Board Has a New No. 1 👀

    B/R's Matt Miller explains why he flipped his top pick

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Haskins' Draft Stock Keeps Falling

    Are there real concerns or is this just some Draft trickery?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Haskins' Draft Stock Keeps Falling

    Are there real concerns or is this just some Draft trickery?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Murray to Visit Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Murray to Visit Redskins

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Players Poised to Break Out on Their New Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Poised to Break Out on Their New Teams

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report