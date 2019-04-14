Every NBA Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor

3 of 16

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Gary Harris' pull in this discussion is nearly irresistible. Hip and hamstring injuries messed with his availability during the regular season, and he lost his deadly accurate touch from beyond the arc and at the rim.

Update: He found them both. He buried 40.6 percent of his threes and upped his shooting in the restricted area from 54.4 percent to 63.1 percent over his final 20 games. Couple his offensive resurgence with the primary guard and wing assignments he'll draw on defense, and he has the potential to turn an entire series as the fringe third star among the Denver Nuggets' throng of role players (and Paul Millsap).

Will Barton is getting the nod anyway. He's not more important than Harris per se, but he's more mission-critical in the context of the postseason.

Denver's offense is not matchup-proof. Nikola Jokic is a nontraditional hub. He does just about everything but won't face up and fire off the dribble. That's Jamal Murray's job, and he's doing it well. But the Nuggets need someone else to leverage that same style when things bog down—preferably an attacker more apt at getting to the line.

Barton is supposed to be that guy. Right now, he's not. He isn't shooting well since he returned from his own hip injury Jan. 12, and as Denver Stiffs' Ryan Blackburn wrote, he's altered his play style for the worse:

"Barton has settled for more perimeter jumpers than ever before, clearly affected by the groin injury that stole half of his season away. Already possessing a slender frame and the maneuverability to avoid contact on drives, Denver’s starting small forward hasn’t gone to the free throw line quite as much as one would hope for a ball handler. Among all players with 1,000 minutes played and averaging greater than 5.0 assists per 100 possessions, Barton is in the 16th percentile in free throw rate, right in between Patty Mills and Nicolas Batum. By comparison, last year’s number would have put him in between Evan Turner and Stephen Curry, much more competent foul-drawers."

Dizzying amounts of half-court cuts and handoffs keep the Nuggets in business most of the time. They'll be even more dynamic if Barton can successfully create for himself.

Second-Biggest X-factor: Gary Harris