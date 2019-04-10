TMZ Releases New Video of Conor McGregor Smashing Cell Phone in Miami

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

TMZ Sports has published new video footage of Conor McGregor swatting a fan's phone and smashing it last month, resulting in the now-retired UFC star's arrest.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, the fan was attempting to take a picture of the fighter outside of a Miami hotel. That's when McGregor knocked the phone out of the fan's hand and stomped on it after it fell to the ground:

The incident occurred around 5 a.m., and McGregor was arrested later that day for strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief over $1,000. He was released on $12,500 bail.

The victim sued McGregor on the grounds of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and is seeking more than $15,000 in damages. TMZ Sports reported on Monday that the lawsuit has been settled. Prosecutors also reduced McGregor's charges, per A.J. Perez of USA Today.

That March arrest came less than a week after TMZ Sports reported that McGregor had completed the terms of his plea agreement stemming from his attack on a bus carrying fighters at media day ahead of UFC 223 in April 2018. He completed five days of community service as well as an anger management class.

According to Tariq Panja of the New York Times, McGregor is currently under investigation by Irish police after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel in December. The Irish Mirror's Niall O'Connor and Ciara Phelan also reported police are investigating McGregor in an alleged assault outside a Dublin pub on April 6.