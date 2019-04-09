Manchester United's Chris Smalling Relishes Facing Lionel Messi: 'Bring It On'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Chris Smalling of Manchester United speaks to the media during the Manchester United Press Conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match between Manchester United v FC Barcelona at Old Trafford on April 09, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has said he is eager to face Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. 

The two sides face off against one another at Old Trafford in the first leg of the quarter-final.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, Smalling is keen to test himself against Barca star Messi:

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not just concerned with the Argentinian, but the whole team:

United will also have to be wary of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele if he takes part, but it's natural for Messi to occupy their thoughts ahead of the clash.

The 31-year-old is enjoying yet another sensational season, with 43 goals and 21 assists to his name in all competitions.

Messi has an excellent record against English opposition in Europe, too:

The Red Devils have firsthand experience of what he can do:

Messi scored a goal apiece against United in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, and he did so despite the Premier League outfit having the formidable duo of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted, Smalling and centre-back partner Phil Jones aren't of the same calibre:

Barca have only failed to find the net twice in all competitions this season, so even if Messi does not get on the scoresheet himself, it's highly unlikely they'll fail to score against United over two legs.

Preventing the Catalan giants from getting an away goal on Wednesday could be particularly helpful, but it will require an outstanding performance not only from Smalling but United as a team.

