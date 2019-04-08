Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Signs with CAA After Firing Agent Harrison Gaines

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball reportedly has found his next agency.

On Monday, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the UCLA product signed with Creative Artists Agency after he mutually split with former agent Harrison Gaines.

"After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court," Ball said. "With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season."

Shelburne was the first to report Ball split with Gaines but pointed out the Lakers point guard emphasized the decision did not have anything to do with the drama surrounding Big Baller Brand.

Rather, Ball said Gaines supported him as he elected to sue former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for at least $2 million .

Ball even had his tattoo of the Big Baller Brand logo converted into a pair of dice:

The decision to sign with CAA comes after Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported Ball’s father, LaVar, was not involved in the search for his next agency. Shelburne cited sources who said LaVar has engaged CAA in discussions but has not made any specific decisions regarding Big Baller Brand and his other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

As for Lonzo, he has dealt with injuries and inconsistent play since the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He played 52 games as a rookie and 47 games this season and has career averages of 10.0 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds a night.