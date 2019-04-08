Johnny Manziel Talks Potential Coaching or Media Role If He Can't Return to NFL

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Monday and said he could see himself getting into coaching someday if his playing career comes to a close.

"I could see myself being in a coaching setting," he said, per Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show. "I see anything, whether it's on the media side or coaching side... if getting back to the NFL doesn't work out."

It's unlikely Manziel will get a second act in the NFL as a player, however. The 26-year-old quarterback threw for just 1,290 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions during his brief CFL career that lasted all of eight games.

In March, he was released by the Montreal Alouettes for violating the terms of his contract and was banned by the CFL. The league did not release the details of the situation.

Manziel also struggled in his brief NFL career, throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games (eight starts) for the Cleveland Browns during the 2014-15 seasons. He completed just 57 percent of his passes, though he did rush for 259 yards and a score.

He was eventually released by the team after a string of off-field incidents.

While Manziel was one of college football's most exciting players during his time with Texas A&M, he's never replicated that magical, gunslinger style with success at the professional level. If Manziel returns to the NFL in some capacity, it seems more likely at this point that coaching or a media gig would be his path back to the league.