Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on April 8

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's lead at the head of the European Golden Shoe standings looks almost unassailable after he netted his 33rd league goal of the season in Barcelona's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Argentinian has now scored eight goals in his last five La Liga appearances.

Kylian Mbappe has long held second spot in the race for the Golden Shoe. But he lost ground on Messi after failing to score from the bench in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw with Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday and remains on 27 league goals for the campaign.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, passed the 20-goal mark for the fourth consecutive Bundesliga season as he netted twice in Bayern Munich's 5-0 drubbing of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday:

Here are the standings as of April 8:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 33 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 66.0

2. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain: 27 x 2.0 = 54.0

T3. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T3. Krzysztof Piatek, Genoa/AC Milan: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T3. Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T6. Duvan Zapata, Atalanta: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

T6. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

8. Mbaye Diagne, Kasımpasa/Galatasaray: 26 x 1.5 = 39

T9. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

T9. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

Rules: Every European league has been assigned a difficulty factor between one and two by UEFA, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate his points total.

For example, Europe's top five leagues have a maximum factor of two, so goals in those leagues are worth two points each. The Turkish Super Lig has a factor of 1.5, so Mbaye Diagne's goals are worth fewer points.

Messi had started on the bench in midweek before scoring a sublime free-kick in the final minute of normal time to help Barcelona snatch a point in a remarkable 4-4 draw at Villarreal.

He was restored to the starting lineup to face Atleti at the Camp Nou, with the visitors attempting to cut the gap to league leaders Barca to just five points by winning in Catalonia.

Instead, Messi and Luis Suarez scored a goal apiece to effectively wrap up the title for Barca:

Both players could have had more had it not been for the heroics of Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who kept the score at 0-0 until the 85th minute.

Suarez then broke the deadlock as he somehow curled a precision finish past the diving Oblak and into the net via the inside of the post. Then Messi doubled Barca's lead a minute later with a clever reverse finish from inside the box.

At 31, Messi is arguably enjoying the best season of his career in 2018-19, a quite staggering achievement given what he has produced in the past:

Mbappe had scored or assisted in 12 consecutive games for club and country before Sunday. But he drew a blank in his 30-minute cameo against Strasbourg, and PSG now have to wait a little longer before being crowned Ligue 1 champions:

Lewandowski was crucial as Bayern tore Dortmund apart to take control in the title race:

If BVB had won at the Allianz Arena, they would have moved five points clear of Bayern and put themselves within touching distance of a first Bundesliga title since 2012.

Instead, they were 4-0 down at half time, and Lewandowski added further sheen to the result with his second in the 89th minute.

Bayern now hold a one point lead at the top of the table with six matches remaining.