MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Week 2

The first full week of the 2019 MLB season is complete, and another Monday morning brings with it an updated version of our MLB power rankings.

It's important to remember in the early going that a team's potential and overall outlook will still carry significantly more weight than anything it has shown over a handful of games. With that in mind, teams were restricted from moving more than five spots in either direction for this update.

Remember, this is a fluid process. Teams will rise and fall based on where they were ranked the previous week. If a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing—it's as simple as that.

Here are the rankings:

Updated Rankings 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2) 2 2 Philadelphia Phillies (6-2) 2 3 Milwaukee Brewers (8-2) 5 4 Tampa Bay Rays (7-3) 5 5 New York Yankees (5-4) 2 6 Houston Astros (5-5) 1 7 Boston Red Sox (3-8) 5 8 New York Mets (6-3) 1 9 Atlanta Braves (5-4)

3 10 St. Louis Cardinals (4-5) 11 Chicago Cubs (2-7) 5 12 Washington Nationals (4-4) 1 13 Cleveland Indians (6-3) 14 Seattle Mariners (9-2) 5 15 Minnesota Twins (5-3) 16 San Diego Padres (6-4) 17 Oakland Athletics (6-7) 3 18 Arizona Diamondbacks (5-5) 4 19 Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3) 1 20 Colorado Rockies (3-7) 3 21 Los Angeles Angels (4-6) 22 Texas Rangers (5-5) 1 23 Cincinnati Reds (1-8) 5 24 Detroit Tigers (7-3) 5 25 Baltimore Orioles (4-5) 2 26 Chicago White Sox (3-5) 2 27 San Francisco Giants (3-7) 2 28 Kansas City Royals (2-6) 2 29 Toronto Blue Jays (3-8) 1 30 Miami Marlins (3-7)

Teams That Impressed

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain perched in the No. 1 spot after a 5-1 week that included a weekend series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

A plus-36 run differential through 10 games speaks to how dominant they've been to start the season, and that's with Clayton Kershaw watching from the sidelines and Walker Buehler (6.75 ERA) off to a rocky start.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .455/.489/1.023 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 47 plate appearances.

As good as the Dodgers have been, the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays could both challenge for the No. 1 spot next week after moving up the maximum five spots and into the top five.

The Brew Crew swept the Cincinnati Reds and then took two of three from the Chicago Cubs in a wild series that saw 51 runs of offense between the two teams.

The Brewers offense has posted a healthy .834 OPS on the season, while the bullpen has picked up three wins and nailed down 6-of-7 save chances. Lefty Josh Hader has allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 13 in 7.2 scoreless innings.

For the Rays, pitching has once again been the name of the game, as they lead the majors with a 1.88 ERA and 0.91 WHIP.

Yonny Chirinos has been an early standout with just four hits and one earned run allowed in 12 innings over his first two starts for a pristine 0.75 ERA and 0.42 WHIP.

The Seattle Mariners also moved up the maximum number of spots as they continue to impress despite an offseason that included the selling off of several core pieces.

They've taken series from the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox so far en route to a 9-2 record overall.

Shortstop Tim Beckham is hitting .400/.489/.825 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI in 47 plate appearances, while the pieced-together bullpen is holding its own with a 4.42 ERA.

The only other team to climb five spots was the Detroit Tigers, up to No. 24 from the No. 29 spot in the rankings.

The Tigers are now 7-3 after picking up a series win against the New York Yankees and then sweeping the Kansas City Royals. A plus-one run differential speaks to their early success being a bit of a mirage, but it doesn't take away from what they've done so far.

The pitching staff has led the way with a 2.30 team ERA that trails only the Rays. Veteran Jordan Zimmermann is off to a nice start with a 0.66 ERA, while closer Shane Greene is a perfect 7-of-7 on save chances with seven scoreless innings under his belt.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were the only other team to win both series last week, as they rebounded from a 1-3 start to take two of three from the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.



Teams That Disappointed

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Placing a restriction of five spots worth of movement in the rankings is done to avoid small-sample-size overreactions at the start of a new season.

Still, it was awfully tempting to scrap that rule and drop both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs significantly lower.

The Red Sox rank 27th in ERA (6.28), and the offense that was so potent a year ago has not been able to pick up the slack with a .685 OPS that ranks 19th in the majors.

Starters Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez have gone a combined 0-7 with a 9.13 ERA in 10 starts on the year, while the bullpen that everyone expected to be a major weakness has actually pitched well with a 3.61 ERA that ranks 11th in the majors.

Their minus-26 run differential is the worst in the majors.

As for the Cubs, they have the majors' worst ERA (7.51), WHIP (1.99), opponents' batting average (.314) and walk rate (6.4 BB/9).

That sparked some reshuffling in the bullpen over the weekend, with Carl Edwards Jr. optioned to Triple-A and Mike Montgomery placed on the injured list in favor of Allen Webster and Kyle Ryan. That looks like a Band-Aid on a bullet wound at this point, though, and there could be more moves forthcoming.

Those pitching woes have effectively negated a high-powered offense that is hitting .294/.385/.494 for an NL-leading .878 OPS.

The other team suffering a significant slide was the Cincinnati Reds, who entered the season with heightened expectations after a busy offseason, only to stumble out of the gates to a 1-8 start.

The blame lies almost exclusively on the offense, with the pitching staff posting a solid 3.68 ERA thus far.

However, their punchless offensive attack ranks dead last in batting average (.170), on-base percentage (.233) and OPS (.534), and they've managed a meager 21 runs in nine games. Minor league free-agent signings Derek Dietrich (1.149 OPS) and Jose Iglesias (.748) are the team leaders in OPS.

Players of the Week

AL Hitter: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Stats: 7-for-16, 5 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R, 8 BB

There's simply no pitching to Mike Trout right now.

"He's not missing anything," Rangers manager Chris Woodward told reporters. "He seems to be getting only one or two pitches a game, and he is hitting them out."

Indeed, Trout homered five times in the Angels' four-game series with the Rangers, marking the second time in his career that he's gone deep in four straight games.

He'll now look to match the franchise record of five games in a row, set by Bobby Bonds in 1977.

On top of the home runs, Trout also drew eight walks last week, raising his on-base percentage to an MLB-best .581 on the year, as he's walked 11 times against just three strikeouts.

We're witnessing a special player doing some special things right now.

AL Pitcher: Mike Clevinger, Cleveland Indians

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Stats: 2 GS, W, ND, 12.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 22 K

It speaks to how good Mike Clevinger was last week that his teammate, Trevor Bauer, tossed seven no-hit innings and didn't earn AL Pitcher of the Week honors.

Clevinger made his 2019 debut on Monday with seven shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox, striking out 12 while allowing just one hit. He again surrendered a lone hit in his second start, punching out 10 in five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minor upper-back tightness is the reason he exited after just five innings in his second start, but he's not expected to miss any time as a result.

Clevinger, 28, struck out 207 batters in 200 innings last season while posting a 3.02 ERA.

NL Hitter: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Stats: 9-for-19, 3 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 10 R, 4 BB

With Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Xander Bogaerts and Aaron Hicks all coming to terms on extensions with their current teams this offseason, Anthony Rendon now looks like the top position player in the 2019-20 MLB free-agent class.

The 28-year-old had an excellent 2018 season, hitting .308/.374/.535 with an NL-leading 44 doubles, 24 home runs and 92 RBI to finish 11th in NL MVP voting.

In the early going this season, he leads the NL with a .433 average, and he homered four times in five games last week.

"We love Anthony," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters in February. "He's a guy I scouted for a long time. We drafted, signed and developed him into an elite player. He's a guy we look at [being] in a Nationals uniform for a long time to come. We've had prior conversations that didn't bear any fruit, but we're going to continue to have dialogue."

He's not going to come cheap, especially if he keeps hitting as he has at the start of 2019.

NL Pitcher: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Stats: 1 GS, W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K

Yet another player who received an offseason extension, reigning NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has picked up right where he left off.

After throwing six shutout innings while striking out 10 on Opening Day, he was even better in his second start, going seven scoreless innings and racking up 14 punchouts against the hapless Miami Marlins.

He also homered off Marlins starter Trevor Richards for good measure.

With one more quality start, deGrom will set the MLB record for consecutive starts of at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed. He's currently tied with St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson with 26 in a row.

DeGrom is also working on a 26-inning scoreless streak, the best run of his career.

The Minnesota Twins are up next on Tuesday, as the Mets will skip Jason Vargas in the rotation to keep deGrom on regular rest, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Must-See Upcoming Matchup

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners (Friday-Sunday)

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Despite finishing 14 games behind them in the AL West standings, the Seattle Mariners took the season series from the Houston Astros 10-9 last season.

A busy offseason of wheeling and dealing from general manager Jerry Dipoto left the Mariners with a completely overhauled roster and what appeared to be a rebuilding season.

Instead, they've stormed out of the gates to a 9-2 start, and this week they'll play host to the reigning division champs.

Meanwhile, after a rocky 2-5 start, the Astros are fresh off a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics that included a walk-off win on Sunday.

Houston will turn to Wade Miley, Brad Peacock and Justin Verlander when they head to Seattle this coming weekend, while the Mariners will go with Wade LeBlanc, Felix Hernandez and Marco Gonzales.

Gonzales has quietly emerged as the ace of the staff in Seattle, going 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA through three starts after a breakout 2018 season. The Astros have shelled him to the tune of an 11.42 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance, so the Sunday game will be an interesting test for the young left-hander.

The winner of this series will have an early upper hand in what could be a tighter AL West battle than what we've seen in recent years.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted and accurate through Sunday's games.