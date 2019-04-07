IPL 2019: Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, More After April 7's Play

Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press

Kolkata Knight Riders saw off Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets to stay top of the table in the 2019 Indian Premier League on Sunday.

A 50 from Chris Lynn and 47 from Sunil Narine helped the Knight Riders overcome an impressive 73 with the bat from Rajasthan's Steve Smith.

The day started with Delhi Capitals beating winless Royal Bangalore Challengers by four wickets. Kagiso Rabada took a quartet of wickets late on to help the Capitals earn a third win of the season.

Sunday Scores

Delhi Capitals (152-6) bt. Royal Challengers Bangalore (149-8)

Kolkata Knight Riders (140-2) bt. Rajasthan Royals (139-3)

IPL 2019 Standings: Team, Played, Points, Net Run Rate

1. Kolkata Knight Riders: 5, 8, +1.058

2. Chennai Super Kings: 5, 8, +0.159

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5, 6, +1.000

4. Mumbai Indians: 5, 6, +0.342

5. Delhi Capitals: 6, 6, +0.131

6. Kings XI Punjab: 5, 6, -0.094

7. Rajasthan Royals: 5, 2, -0.848

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6, 0, -1.453

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH): 279

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 262

3. Shreyas Iyer (DC): 215

4. Andre Russell (KKR): 207

5. Virat Kohli (RCB): 203

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 11

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 9

3. Shreyas Gopal (RR): 8

4. Mohammad Nabi (SRH): 7

5. Imran Tahir (CSK): 7

6. Dwayne Bravo (CSK): 7

Full statistics, per the competition's official website.

Lynn was in a hard-slogging mood for the Knight Riders. He sent a delivery from Shreyas Gopal for six and hit a four during an over from Sudhesan Midhun.

Efforts like those helped Lynn bring up a familiar 50:

It helped to have Narine doing his bit. The 30-year-old left-hander belted six fours and three sixes during a productive day at the wicket.

As ESPNcricinfo detailed, Lynn and Narine present problems for bowlers:

Rabada evened the fight for the bowlers earlier on when he added to his tally as the most prolific wicket-taker in the competition so far this season. His deliveries helped see off Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Delhi benefited from Rabada saving his best bowling for the clutch moments of the match. He took three of his wickets in the 18th over of the opening innings.

Those contributions kept the Royal Challengers winless and Kohli suitably unimpressed:

A 67 from the bat of Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer only added to Kohli's misery. The solid score also moved Iyer up the standings among the highest run-scorers, although he's still someway behind prolific Sunrisers Hyderabad duo David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.