Zachary Madsen Identified as Man Who Attacked Bret Hart During WWE Hall of Fame

The man who ran into the ring Saturday night and attacked Bret Hart during his Hall of Fame speech at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has been identified as Zachary Madsen, according to CBS New York.

Video of the incident can be seen below (warning: NSFW language):

Per that report, Madsen, who is from Nebraska, has been charged with two counts of assault and trespassing.

Security—alongside Travis Browne, Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd and Curtis Axel—intervened and corralled Madsen before he caused any major injuries to Hart, though he did reportedly punch the WWE legend after tackling him.

Madsen himself was also punched in the face as he was taken out of the arena:

"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring," the WWE said in a statement. "The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."

In the week leading up to Saturday night, Madsen sent out a bizarre string of tweets, talking about driving to New Jersey and challenging Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to a match (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

He also sent out a number of misogynistic and angry tweets over the main event at WrestleMania 35 featuring Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, criticizing Vince McMahon for putting on the match.



As for the 61-year-old Hart, he was able to finish his speech:

Hart was inducted into the Hall for a second time for being part of the tag-team duo The Hart Foundation alongside the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

Saturday's events were the prelude to WrestleMania 35 on Sunday evening at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.