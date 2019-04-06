Video: Watch Auburn's Samir Doughty's Controversial Foul on Virginia's Kyle Guy

Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka Right Arrow Icon

Kyle Guy sent Virginia to the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game thanks to three free throws with six-tenths of a second left on the clock as the No. 1 seed Cavaliers beat No. 5 Auburn 63-62 on Saturday.

Down 62-60, UVA inbounded the ball with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Guy received the pass and took a turnaround three-pointer from the corner. The shot was off, but the referees called a shooting foul on Auburn junior guard Samir Doughty.

Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl was irate after the foul fall, as were Auburn players and fans.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL and NCAA basketball referee, said the foul call was correct on the televised broadcast.

However, he also said Virginia guard Ty Jerome committed a double dribble in the closing seconds of the game. Had the violation been called, Auburn would have received the ball back up two.

UVA will play in the national championship on Monday.