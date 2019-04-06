Video: Watch Auburn's Samir Doughty's Controversial Foul on Virginia's Kyle Guy

Video: Watch Auburn's Samir Doughty's Controversial Foul on Virginia's Kyle GuyApril 7, 2019
Kyle Guy sent Virginia to the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship game thanks to three free throws with six-tenths of a second left on the clock as the No. 1 seed Cavaliers beat No. 5 Auburn 63-62 on Saturday.
Down 62-60, UVA inbounded the ball with 1.5 seconds remaining.
Guy received the pass and took a turnaround three-pointer from the corner. The shot was off, but the referees called a shooting foul on Auburn junior guard Samir Doughty.
Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl was irate after the foul fall, as were Auburn players and fans.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL and NCAA basketball referee, said the foul call was correct on the televised broadcast.
However, he also said Virginia guard Ty Jerome committed a double dribble in the closing seconds of the game. Had the violation been called, Auburn would have received the ball back up two.
UVA will play in the national championship on Monday.
No. 1 UVA Survives No. 5 Auburn in Wild Finish 🚨
Kyle Guy makes 3 free throws with 0.6 sec left to beat Auburn 63-62 and advance to title game