Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Says Father LaVar Won't Help Choose His Next Agent

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball told the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli that his father LaVar Ball will not be involved in his search for a new agent.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported earlier Friday that LaVar remained the "shot-caller" and that Creative Artists Agency has emerged as the front-runner to represent the 2017 second overall pick.

Lonzo and agent Harrison Gaines recently mutually agreed to part ways.

"Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years," Ball told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in a statement. "He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart."

Haynes noted LaVar was approaching agencies about the potential to get all three of his sons—Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo—on the same team. Per Haynes, "most" agents became uninterested when it appeared LaVar would be running the show.

This comes less than two weeks after Shelburne and ESPN colleague Paula Lavigne reported Lonzo had cut ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster after $1.5 million went missing from the Lakers star's personal and business accounts. Lonzo and Big Baller Brand are suing Foster (who owns 16.3 percent of the company), seeking $2 million in damages.

Foster had a close relationship with LaVar and the Ball family since 2010.

In the wake of the Big Baller Brand chaos, Ball took to Instagram to say he was "moving on to bigger and better" while also saying "#MyOwnMan."

Also of note, LaVar recently told TMZ Sports to ask his son if he would be leaving Big Baller Brand for Nike or another established brand:

it appears Lonzo is truly being his own man.