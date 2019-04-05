Duke's Zion Williamson: 'Whatever NBA Team I Land On, That's Where I Want to Be'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As Zion Williamson continues to collect hardware for his stellar season at Duke, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft on June 20 is also facing questions about his potential future employer.

After being named the Associated Press Player of the Year on Friday, Williamson made it clear he doesn't have a preference for which NBA team he plays for.

"Whatever NBA team I land on, that's where I want to be," he said. "Whoever drafts me, that's where I want to be.”

Williamson was specifically asked about the New York Knicks, whose 15-63 record entering Friday is the worst in the league.

"If they draft me, I would love to play for them," he said.

That's essentially the same answer Williamson provided the last time he was asked about the Knicks two weeks ago.

"I mean, I don't know if they need much saving, but ... to the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support," Williamson said, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. "If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there. Like I said, whatever team drafts me, that's where I want to be.”

Even though it seems inevitable Williamson will declare for the draft, he has yet to officially do so. He still has more than two weeks before the April 21 deadline to throw his hat in the ring.

Williamson is the overwhelming favorite to be the top pick if he declares. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman listed the Atlanta Hawks as the best possible landing spot for him, though they will have difficulty getting to the No. 1 spot with the NBA's fifth-worst record at 29-50.

In his freshman season at Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 33 games.