The Next Andrew Luck? Injured NFL Players Who'll Return to Stardom in 2019

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Injury: ACL Tear

Within three weeks of his 2018 campaign, Jimmy Garoppolo's season came to an abrupt end. He tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. The San Francisco 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million deal during the last offseason. The fifth-year signal-caller hasn't played in more than six games in a single term.

Despite Garoppolo's play during a 5-0 stretch in December 2017, we're still uncertain about his talent and reliability with just 10 career starts. But the 27-year-old does have a brilliant offensive-minded head coach in his corner. Kyle Shanahan called plays for the 2016 Atlanta Falcons. That team scored 540 points, which tied the 2000 St. Louis Rams—The Greatest Show on Turf—for seventh in all-time scoring.

The 49ers don't have many elite weapons at their skill positions, but the passing offense ranked 15th with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens, a 2017 undrafted product out of Southern Mississippi, at the helm.

Garoppolo isn't coming back to a talentless group, though. Tight end George Kittle is a rising star, who caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns last year. The front office signed dual-threat running back Tevin Coleman. He'll join the team's 2018 leading rusher Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon, who sat out last season with a torn ACL.

Garoppolo is moving around on the practice field, but Shanahan would like to see him participate in organized team activities and training camp by late July, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

"It’s very controlled movements and stuff,” Shanahan said. "When he does all that it does look very good, which means he’s getting closer. And that’s why hopefully it will be full-go for training camp and I think we will get a lot of work with him in OTAs also."

Since Garoppolo tore his ACL in September, he will have almost a full calendar year to recover. Shanahan seems optimistic about his signal-caller's ability to shake off the rust before the games count. If that's the case, the 27-year-old could add on to his 8-2 record as a starter with the offensive talent around him.