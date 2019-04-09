Each MLB Team's Most Promising Sign of Hope in 2019

0 of 30

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

It's a new season in Major League Baseball. And provided you know where to look, you can find hope anywhere.

To demonstrate, we've picked out one reason for each of MLB's 30 teams to be optimistic in the early goings of the 2019 season. Some involve specific players who are either living up to lofty expectations or far exceeding relatively modest ones. Others involve collective efforts that have been better than expected.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Some advanced statistics are current through Sunday, April 7.