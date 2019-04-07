2019 NFL Draft: The Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

0 of 9

It happens every year; sleepers, steals and underrated prospects fall through the cracks of the draft and produce in their first year in the NFL. Last April, none of the 32 teams selected running back Phillip Lindsay. Now, he's a Pro Bowler.

Everything from size and small-school background concerns to poor combine performances and statistical production question marks cause players to go under the radar during a lengthy evaluation period.

In eight months, we're going to look back and ask how did he fall that far in the draft? What did scouts miss on film? Why didn't a front office pick him up earlier?

As the vetting process intensifies leading up the draft, we highlight a prospect from each position group who isn't getting enough eyeballs or benefit of the doubt.