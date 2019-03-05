NFL Draft Prospects Who Blew It at the Combine

0 of 7

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Not every NFL prospect shined at the scouting combine.

Thanks to jaw-dropping performances from the likes of D.K. Metcalf and Quinnen Williams, it's easy to get lost in highlights. But whether it's a bad measurement, subpar performance in drills or something else, Indianapolis offered plenty of landmines that tripped up some prospects.

When a measurement goes wrong and skews what scouts saw on tape, that bodes poorly for a player's draft stock. If a prospect struggles during drills, it raises a red flag and leads to questions about their athleticism and/or work ethic.

The following players blew it at the combine for one reason or another. While that won't necessarily crush their NFL hopes, it is a major bump in the road.