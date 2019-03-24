2019 NFL Draft: Top Sleepers Still Flying Under the Radar with a Month to Go

2 of 9

Loren Orr/Getty Images

Quarterbacks with both supreme physical talent and requisite mental capabilities rarely fall in the draft, save for unique cases like Russell Wilson. And a majority of "project" quarterbacks will fail to develop into anything valuable—a scenario that plays out every season.

The goal in drafting a quarterback outside the top 50 is to aim for a player with the baseline skills to be an NFL starter who may have slipped for not having great arm strength, athleticism or size.

Enter Brett Rypien, a four-year starter from Boise State. In all four seasons, he ranked in the top two in passing yards and in the top three in adjusted yards per attempt in the Mountain West. His career 8.7 adjusted yards per attempt is second all time in the Mountain West, trailing only Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (8.8). He is also the leader in career passing yards all time in the Mountain West with 13,578.

What separates Rypien from the pack of other mid- or late-round quarterbacks is how prepared he is. Not only does he have NFL pedigree through his uncle Mark Rypien, formerly of the Washington Redskins, but he played in a pro-style system at Boise State that tasked him with a lot of responsibility.

The offense featured a boatload of formations, both under center and shotgun, as well as a number of shifts, motions and pre-snap adjustments that Rypien was responsible for understanding and orchestrating. Boise State's offense also huddled more often than not, which is not something most college offenses do anymore. He is used to receiving the play call and delivering it to his huddle the way NFL teams will commonly ask of him.

As a passer, Rypien does not dazzle, but he does all the things a capable NFL quarterback needs to do. He is accurate enough to all levels of the field, shows fortitude within the pocket, and does an impressive job of remaining on schedule with his progression reads.

The concern with Rypien's film is that he does not flash top-tier arm strength and has a tendency to be too confident in his pre-snap reads at times, leading to foolish interceptions. Sprinkle that on top of not playing in a Power Five conference, and it becomes clear why he is likely to slide.

If Rypien falls to Day 3, he will be a steal. He possesses all the skills of a reliable backup, with the potential to grow into a low-end starter. That may not sound like a sexy pick, but competent quarterback play is tough to come by, much less so late.