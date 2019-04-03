Jordy Nelson: It Would 'Be Hard to Say No' If Aaron Rodgers Wanted Me on Packers

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Jordy Nelson retired this offseason, but the veteran wide receiver left open the possibility of returning to the Green Bay Packers if quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbied for his return.

"It probably would be hard to say no," he said, per Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show.

Nelson, 33, spent his first nine seasons with the Packers, forming a dangerous partnership with Rodgers. Nelson recorded 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns during that time, winning a Super Bowl and playing in one Pro Bowl.

The Packers cut him after the 2017 season, however, and he signed with the Oakland Raiders, where he posted a modest 63 receptions for 739 yards and three touchdowns. He played well down the stretch, catching 38 passes for 386 yards in December, but after the season decided to call it quits.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst released a statement following Nelson's retirement:

"We want to congratulate Jordy on an incredible career that included achievements that will result in his eventual induction in the Packers Hall of Fame. He is one of the greatest receivers in franchise history and played a vital role in the team's success with not only his play on the field but also for what he provided as a great teammate and leader. We wish the best to Jordy, his wife, Emily, and the rest of their family."

Now, however, it sounds as though Nelson would at least consider a return to the Packers. He wouldn't play a starring role this time around—Davante Adams it the top receiver, while Geronimo Allison and Equanimeous St. Brown will play bigger roles—but he could offer veteran depth and a familiar face for Rodgers.