Ultimate Guide to the 2019 Final Four of the Men's NCAA Tournament

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

We don't often spend the build-up to the Final Four talking about what happened in the previous year's tournament, but it's impossible to avoid doing so with Virginia.

As you have undoubtedly been reminded a few hundred times over the past several months, Virginia lost to a No. 16 seed last March. Dating back to when the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, it was the first time in NCAA men's tournament history that a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 16 seed. If you didn't hear about it much during the regular season, you certainly did when the Cavaliers were down by 14 in the first half against No. 16 Gardner-Webb two weeks ago.

Whether they have somehow shut out all that noise or used it as motivation, it clearly hasn't bothered the Wahoos.

After it ended up on the wrong side of history last year, Virginia is the only No. 1 seed in this year's Final Four. It is now two wins away from its first national championship, which would fully exorcize those UMBC demons.

Sure, we'll always remember the historic upset, but it would become a footnote of head coach Tony Bennett's run at Virginia rather than the defining moment in a decade of tournament failures.

This type of rebound from colossal disaster to the top of the mountain isn't exactly unprecedented in college basketball, either.

The year before winning the 2015 national championship, Duke suffered its embarrassing first-round loss to Mercer. The season prior to winning both the 2011 and 2014 titles, Connecticut didn't even play in the NCAA tournament—once due to ineptitude and once due to ineligibility. Before breaking through for two championships in three years, Villanova had been defined by its unceremoniously early exits from the tourney.

Translation: No good reasons exists to think last year's nightmare will keep this team from achieving its dream.