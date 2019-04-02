Video: Steve Spurrier Declares Orlando Apollos Should Be Crowned AAF Champs

Harry Aaron/AAF/Getty Images

Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier said his team should be declared Alliance of American Football champions if the league doesn't complete its 2019 season.

Christian Bruey of WFTV provided comments from Spurrier amid rumors the AAF is going to suspend all football operations Tuesday:

Pro Football Talk reported the league hasn't decided whether to formally disband despite the expected suspension of operations, but noted "it's heading that way."

Orlando owned a 7-1 record through eight games of the 10-week regular season. The Birmingham Iron, San Antonio Commanders and Arizona Hotshots were tied for the next best mark at 5-3, meaning the Apollos were one win away from clinching the best record.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,152 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Outside linebacker Earl Okine racked up five sacks, which ranked fourth in the league.

The Apollos and Iron were the only teams to clinch playoff berths through eight weeks.