Notable NFL Players Who Could Hang 'Em Up Soon

0 of 7

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

From beginning to end, the NFL is an unpredictable path to navigate. With the 2019 draft approaching, it's fun to think about which of these incoming rookies will have long and successful careers. The reality, though, is there is no way of actually knowing.

Uncertainty does not only follow the young and the unproven. Just consider that in this offseason alone, we've watched 29-year-old tight end Rob Gronkowski call it a career and 36-year-old tight end Jason Witten step out of the broadcast booth to resume playing.

There's no telling when even the most successful players are going to walk away. Educated guesses can be made, however—there were signs with Gronkowski, after all—and that's exactly what you'll find here.

These are the NFL stars who could enter retirement within the next calendar year.