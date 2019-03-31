The Real Winners and Losers from ONE Championship: A New Era

The Real Winners and Losers from ONE Championship: A New EraMarch 31, 2019
ONE Championship went to Tokyo and the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena for their biggest event to date on Sunday.
The event was appropriately titled A New Era—because that is exactly what it is supposed to begin.
The showcase was not simply stacked to be stacked. This was an announcement to the world of the promotion's intention to compete with the biggest MMA brands and become their equal. An announcement that it boasts some of the world's greatest talent and can put forth shows that will leave fans salivating for more.
Mission accomplished.
Three of four title fights have definitive finishes. Shinya Aoki breezed through Eduard Folayang with his signature grappling, Xiong Jingnan made a brilliant comeback to stop "Unstoppable" Angela Lee and Aung La N Sang put a stamp on Ken Hasegawa. The fourth title fight was marred by a disqualification after illegal elbow strikes from Kevin Belingon landed to the back of Bibiano Fernandes' head.
Former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez both made their organizational debuts, but only one was successful, proving that ONE Championship is not a promotion they can simply dominate.
What else happened? Who made their mark? Who had significant setbacks? Let's answer those questions with the real winners and losers coming out of Tokyo and ONE Championship's A New Era.
Winner: ONE Championship
The event had a couple of low points, chiefly the bantamweight title fight disqualification, but all-in-all ONE Championship got the stellar event they had hoped for in Tokyo.
It was an important event for them. Four title fights, two key debuts and several other marquee fighters all on one card as ONE Championship expand their global footprint. A boring card would have been disastrous. Instead, ONE was able to showcase not only their brand but their homegrown talent.
Their top featherweight prospect, Garry Tonon, showed out with a first-round TKO. Timofey Nastyukhin helped validate their roster with a first-round knockout over Eddie Alvarez. Demetrious Johnson looked outstanding in his submission victory. Oh, and three of the four title fights delivered.
There is little doubt that ONE Championship earned a swath of new fans after the event. It was fun, exciting and a little different from the norm.
There is still a wide gap between ONE and the UFC, but this event will help show that ONE is growing and a viable option for fans and other fighters. Only time will tell how far ONE can go, but if they continue to grow and become a serious threat to become the top MMA organization in the world we will all look back to A New Era as the jumping off point.
Winner: Shinya Aoki
Shinya Aoki is almost a cult figure in this sport. He is an odd duck with a specific skill set that has entertained fans for years. But he had fallen into a bit of obscurity after falling on hard times.
In November of 2016, Aoki lost the ONE lightweight title to Eduard Folayang by TKO. He returned over a year later in a bid against Ben Askren for the middleweight title. Another TKO loss. He was considered past his prime and another fallen star riding out his time in a lesser promotion.
After three-straight wins in 2018, Aoki began to re-write his own script. He was back and ready to challenge for the lightweight belt in front of his home crowd in Tokyo.
Not only did Aoki even the score with Folayang, but he dominated. A quick 2:34 arm-triangle submission. He looked outstanding and like his old self.
Is Aoki over-the-hill and washed up? Not if the main event was any indication. He is still a scary grappler with incredible grip strength. He had him trapped in the choke very quickly and put Folayang to sleep. Aoki celebrated in front of the crowd to thunderous applause and once again ascended to a title.
Prepare yourself for another run atop the mountain, Mr. Aoki.
Loser: ONE Championship's Weight Classifications
It is only natural for promotions to find ways to distinguish themselves from the pack, and having alternate classifications for weight classes is not completely out of the norm. PRIDE also had different classifications when they were in competition with the UFC.
However, it's not 2007 anymore and the unified weight classes recognized almost universally by sanctioning bodies should be the norm. ONE Championship should assimilate as soon as possible.
The main reason is as simple as keeping fans informed of what they are watching. How many new fans tuned into ONE Championship's huge event to see Eddie Alvarez or Demetrious Johnson compete did not realize they were actually in new divisions? Alvarez's lightweight division is actually 170 pounds and Johnson's flyweight bid is at 135 pounds.
Weight matters in the sport and fans have a right to know where fighters are competing. By essentially naming their divisions one division down from what is the norm across the globe, ONE Championship is keeping fans in the dark.
This is a very simple fix and would help fans understand what weights fighters are competing at. Weight classifications should be ubiquitous, but currently, that simply isn't the case in ONE Championship.
Winner: Chinese MMA
On March 2, Weili Zhang defeated Tecia Torres by unanimous decision at UFC 235. It was considered by many to be the biggest victory by a Chinese mixed martial artist to date. On March 31, it was usurped by reigning ONE Championship strawweight champion Xiong Jingnan.
Angela Lee has been the calling card for ONE's global expansion, but she was moving up in weight to take on "The Panda" in a bid for history as the youngest double-champion. Jingnan, like many on the ONE roster, has flown under the radar as a top-tier fighter. That may have changed after her gritty performance at A New Era.
Lee was winning the fight with her length and grappling. Jingnan had a few moments, but nothing too substantial. In the fourth round, Lee nearly finished the fight with a triangle armbar. Jingnan's face turned purple while her arm was bent backward. She didn't give up. She showed championship mettle and a warrior's heart.
In the fifth, she attacked Lee's body. Lee was tired and broken. The body shots paid off and Jingnan poured it on to earn the stoppage.
Without debate, given the opponent and stage of A New Era, Jingnan owns the biggest win in Chinese MMA history. But more importantly for China's MMA base, the dual-wins from Zhang and Jingnan show that they are on the rise. Where many promotions had hoped for promising stars, the UFC and ONE have cultivated two potential stars from the region.
Chinese MMA is on the rise and it may just be a matter of time that the world stage is flooded with more talent as they are inspired by the grit, determination and talent of both Zhang and Jingnan.
Winner: Aung La N Sang
Ken Hasegawa and Aung La N Sang put forth a Fight of the Year contender last year for the middleweight title. N Sang retained with a late-round stoppage to keep his double-champion status.
N Sang is one of the faces of ONE Championship. The light heavyweight and middleweight champion defends both belts unlike a lot of other "champ champs". Going back and forth between the divisions is difficult, but N Sang has managed to do it at a high level. He continued that trend with a second-round TKO at A New Era.
It was a beautiful straight right hand that sat Hasegawa on the mat. He followed up with some heavy ground and pound to force the stoppage, but it was the straight right that did all the damage.
This was a big win for N Sang as it established him as one of the best fighters in the world. While the consistent level of competition doesn't quite add up to what a UFC champion has to go through, N Sang's run as a double-champion has to be respected everywhere.
Additionally, he got a significant call-out after the fight. Former UFC prospect and current ONE Championship heavyweight champion Brandon Vera entered the cage to challenge Nsang for the light heavyweight title. An October date was proposed, and N Sang accepted.
That is a significant fight and another premiere headlining opportunity for N Sang. Another win for him on Sunday to get that chance.
Myanmar can celebrate their star and recognize him as one of the world's top fighters.
Loser: Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez exited the UFC as one of the top-five ranked lightweights in the organization. He took his talents to ONE Championship to compete in their 170-pound tournament. Although he was fighting up a weight class, the general thought was Alvarez was the tournament favorite.
And why not? ONE Championship's roster is not filled with the notable names like the UFC or even Bellator. So, surely he would walk through these unknown fighters en route to another title.
Timofey Nastyukhin had other plans.
The result was not simply one lucky punch. Nastyukhin was in control for most of the first-round. He stalked Alvarez, took his time, picked his shots and hurt "The Underground King" with heavy punches. He had Alvarez stunned earlier in the round before the finish.
The result is a win for Nastyukhin, but it's a bigger loss for Alvarez. Losing later in the tournament may have been more understandable, but to lose to Nastyukhin in his ONE Championship debut is damaging to his stock and makes his exit from the UFC look even worse.
Given ONE Championship's weight cutting restrictions, he may not even be able to go back to 155-pounds. Can he survive at 170 for an extended period of time? That has to be a major question following a knockout loss to a fighter not even on most pundit's radars.
Winner: Yodsanklai Fairtex
Yodsanklai Fairtex wanted the rematch with Andy Souwer for many years. The two met in 2008 where Souwer won via a decision. The two talented kickboxers continued their successful careers, but never met again — until Sunday.
Fairtex continued his incredible eight-year long unbeaten streak with his 31st straight victory. A swift second-round knockout put a big smile on his face.
He was a real winner because he got the rematch and victory he had longed for. Very few times in this sport do such things occur. Time passes and so do the opportunities. In other instances, those long-awaited rematches do happen sometimes the result remains the same and a fighter simply has the other's number. Not in this case.
ONE Championship's kickboxing is not standard kickboxing. They instituted the use of MMA's four-ounce gloves, and it has provided a spark for the sport. It fits Fairtex.
Fairtex dominated Souwer and can move past that black cloud hanging over him.
Winner: Garry Tonon
One of the most intriguing prospects in MMA picked up his fourth win in his early professional career.
Garry Tonon, a sensational grappling ace, dominated Anthony Engelen with a first-round TKO in the early stages of A New Era.
Tonon got a takedown in the opening 15 seconds of the fight and it all seemed academic from there. There may have been opportunities to finish by submission in the minutes that followed, but Tonon controlled position and looked for ground and pound from top position.
"I am capable of controlling to the finish and you'll never get away," said Tonon in the post-fight interview.
It's a scary thought but completely accurate. If a grappling star like Tonon takes you down, you are not getting back up. It allows him to do what he wants on the canvas. In this case, it was ground and pound. But should he seek a limb or a choke, he is likely to get that too.
ONE Championship does not have an especially deep featherweight division, and at 4-0 Tonon should be right in the mix for a title shot. Tonon is blossoming and could turn into a true top-tier 155-pound fighter. ONE would be smart to continue to test him and prove they have one of the world's best fighters on their roster.
Full ONE Championship: A New Era Results
- Lightweight Championship: Shinya Aoki def. Eduard Folayang via technical submission (arm-triangle) at 2:34 of the first round
- Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jingnan def. Angela Lee by TKO at 1:37 of the fifth round
- Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang def. Ken Hasegawa by TKO at 4:41 of the second round
- Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes def. Kevin Belingon by DQ at 1:20 of the third round
- Flyweight Grand Prix: Demetrious Johnson def. Yuya Wakamatsu via submission (guillotine) at 2:40 of the second round
- Lightweight Grand Prix: Timofey Nastyukhin def. Eddie Alvarez by KO at 4:05 of the first round
- Kickboxing: Yodsanklai Fairtex def. Andy Souwer by KO at 0:51 of the second round
- Flyweight Grand Prix: Danny Kingad def. Senzo Ikeda by unanimous decision
- Flyweight Grand Prix: Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren by unanimous decision
- Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Hakim Hamech by split decision
- Kickboxing: Joseph Lasiri def. Hiroki Akimoto by majority decision
- Mei Yamaguchi def. Kseniya Lachkova via submission (armbar) at 3:18 of the third round
- Garry Tonon def. Anthony Engelen by TKO at 4:12 of the first round
- Muay Thai: Panicos Yusuf def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud by unanimous decision
- Yoon Chang Min def. India Bala Shetty via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:16 of the first round
Main Card
Preliminary Card