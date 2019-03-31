The Real Winners and Losers from ONE Championship: A New Era

0 of 9

ONE Championship went to Tokyo and the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena for their biggest event to date on Sunday.

The event was appropriately titled A New Era—because that is exactly what it is supposed to begin.

The showcase was not simply stacked to be stacked. This was an announcement to the world of the promotion's intention to compete with the biggest MMA brands and become their equal. An announcement that it boasts some of the world's greatest talent and can put forth shows that will leave fans salivating for more.

Mission accomplished.

Three of four title fights have definitive finishes. Shinya Aoki breezed through Eduard Folayang with his signature grappling, Xiong Jingnan made a brilliant comeback to stop "Unstoppable" Angela Lee and Aung La N Sang put a stamp on Ken Hasegawa. The fourth title fight was marred by a disqualification after illegal elbow strikes from Kevin Belingon landed to the back of Bibiano Fernandes' head.

Former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez both made their organizational debuts, but only one was successful, proving that ONE Championship is not a promotion they can simply dominate.

What else happened? Who made their mark? Who had significant setbacks? Let's answer those questions with the real winners and losers coming out of Tokyo and ONE Championship's A New Era.