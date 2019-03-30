Video: Watch Mamadi Diakite Hit Buzzer-Beater to Send Virginia vs. Purdue to OT

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

Mamadi Diakite kept Virginia's season alive with a game-tying buzzer-beater at the end of regulation against Purdue in the Elite Eight. 

After Ty Jerome missed his second free-throw attempt, Diakite hit the ball away for Kihei Clark to get an offensive rebound. 

Despite having one timeout remaining, Clark kept the clock running and threw the ball to Diakite and let him do the rest to even the score at 70 with a berth in the Final Four at stake.

