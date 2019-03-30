Video: Watch Bryce Harper Crush His 1st Home Run with Phillies into Upper Deck

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Apparently unhappy with getting some boos in Thursday's season opener, Bryce Harper gave fans at Citizens Bank Park something to cheer for Saturday by hitting his first home run with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper's blast came in the bottom of the seventh off Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Biddle:

If it seemed like the ball was hit hard and traveled really far, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki provided the Statcast numbers that confirm both things are true:

A small group of Phillies fans couldn't wait one game to turn on Harper, greeting the 2015 National League MVP with boos after his second strikeout on Opening Day.

Hopefully Harper's first monster home run in a Philadelphia uniform calms those fans down, because the new-look Phillies have the potential to be special in 2019.