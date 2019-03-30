Ex-Raiders, Texans Punter Shane Lechler Retires After 18 NFL Seasons

Tim Warner/Getty Images

After 18 seasons in the NFL, 42-year-old Shane Lechler is punting once and for all.

The seven-time Pro Bowl punter retired in style as a retirement party was held for him, evidenced by a post by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on Saturday:

Retired former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee also posted a tribute to Lechler. "First ballot [Hall of Famer] in my eyes," McAfee wrote in part:

Lechler punted during 13 seasons for the Oakland Raiders (2000 to 2012), where he earned his Pro Bowl honors. In 2003, the six-time All-Pro led the NFL for the longest punt the season with a 73-yarder. Eight years later, he still had it and led the league again with an 80-yarder.

Since 2013, Lechler played for the Texans. However, he did not play in the NFL last season after the Texans released him in August.