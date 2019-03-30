Ex-Raiders, Texans Punter Shane Lechler Retires After 18 NFL Seasons

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 30, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Shane Lechler #9 of the Houston Texans warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

After 18 seasons in the NFL, 42-year-old Shane Lechler is punting once and for all. 

The seven-time Pro Bowl punter retired in style as a retirement party was held for him, evidenced by a post by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on Saturday: 

Retired former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee also posted a tribute to Lechler. "First ballot [Hall of Famer] in my eyes," McAfee wrote in part: 

Lechler punted during 13 seasons for the Oakland Raiders (2000 to 2012), where he earned his Pro Bowl honors. In 2003, the six-time All-Pro led the NFL for the longest punt the season with a 73-yarder. Eight years later, he still had it and led the league again with an 80-yarder. 

Since 2013, Lechler played for the Texans. However, he did not play in the NFL last season after the Texans released him in August. 

