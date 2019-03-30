Ex-Raiders, Texans Punter Shane Lechler Retires After 18 NFL Seasons

Ex-Raiders, Texans Punter Shane Lechler Retires After 18 NFL SeasonsMarch 30, 2019
After 18 seasons in the NFL, 42-year-old Shane Lechler is punting once and for all.
The seven-time Pro Bowl punter retired in style as a retirement party was held for him, evidenced by a post by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on Saturday:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
A retirement party fit for a GOAT. The best punter ever & an even better person. Last night was a testament to that as family, friends & teammates flew in from all over to celebrate Lech & his unbelievable career. We’ll do it all again when they put that gold jacket on him too! https://t.co/5LaTZETKIg
Retired former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee also posted a tribute to Lechler. "First ballot [Hall of Famer] in my eyes," McAfee wrote in part:
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
Now that it is OFFICIAL..Congrats to real life punting 🐐 Shane Lechler on his retirement. 7 time pro Bowler.. 9 Time All Pro.. First ballot HOFer in my eyes.. and a genuinely good dude..I think back to my first year in the league. iPads were just being introduced for film study. https://t.co/3Bri7L20Hg
Lechler punted during 13 seasons for the Oakland Raiders (2000 to 2012), where he earned his Pro Bowl honors. In 2003, the six-time All-Pro led the NFL for the longest punt the season with a 73-yarder. Eight years later, he still had it and led the league again with an 80-yarder.
Since 2013, Lechler played for the Texans. However, he did not play in the NFL last season after the Texans released him in August.
How Much Is A.J. Green Worth in Today's NFL?
Another top-tier WR entering his contract year in 2019