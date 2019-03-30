Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Ferrari continued to dominate at the 2019 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc finished top of final practice on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was able to pump in a blistering lap of one minute, 29.569 seconds to go top of the standings later in the session. That put him 0.169 seconds ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel and a massive 0.765 seconds clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

On Friday, Ferrari were on top in both sessions, with Leclerc and Vettel leading FP1 and FP2, respectively. The drivers will return later in the day for qualifying.

Here is a look back at how things played out on Saturday at the Bahrain International Circuit.

FP3 Recap

Here are the standings from final practice in Bahrain:

At the start of the session, the Pirelli Motorsport Twitter account provided details of the tyres in operation this weekend:

After using two new sets of tyres in FP2 on Friday, it was anticipated Ferrari might come back towards the rest of the pack on Saturday before giving it their all in qualifying. But they were relentless again in final practice.

For much of the session the Scuderia drivers were coasting, until Leclerc decided to up the pace late on with his mark of 1:29.569.

It was a standard the rest of the field were unable to get near to, meaning the Monegasque driver was on top for the second time this weekend.

The Autosport Live Twitter account noted there had been encouraging signs from Leclerc in his lap construction:

F1 journalist Luke Smith was also impressed with what he'd seen from the Scuderia:

It will be intriguing to see how Leclerc copes with the extra expectation in qualifying, especially going up against his team-mate, Vettel; the German has won on four occasions at this circuit.

If it's not going to be a Ferrari on top on Sunday, Mercedes will have to do something drastic. Early in the day, they appeared to be at their maximum; when the Silver Arrows are at full tilt, it's rare to see someone of Hamilton's pedigree so far off the pace.