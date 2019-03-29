Red Sox, Cubs, Yankees Top MLB's Highest Payroll List Entering 2019 Season

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Associated Press' Ronald Blum reported on Friday that the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees hold down the 2019 MLB payroll list's top three spots.

Boston leads the way at $222 million, which is the league's lowest No. 1 payroll since 2012. The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees reside at $209 million and $207 million, respectively.

All three teams will spend over three times as much as the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the league's lowest payroll at $61 million.

Seven Red Sox are making $15 million or more, per Baseball-Reference, with David Price No. 1 at $31 million. Southpaw Jon Lester tops the Chicago Cubs' salary list at $27.5 million, with three teammates at $20 million. The Yanks are paying team salary leader Giancarlo Stanton $26 million.

Those three figures pale in comparison to Washington Nationals ace pitcher Max Scherzer, who tops the league with a $37.4 million salary per the AP.

The AP's findings follow a bizarre MLB offseason in which many free agents were left without teams until spring training was underway. A few players are still without a home, including 2015 AL Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.

Some players eventually did get paid, including Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million).

However, the offseason freeze assuredly will be a talking point when the MLB and MLBPA try to reach a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1, 2021, when the current one ends.