IPL Results 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Updated Schedule After Friday Match

IPL Results 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Updated Schedule After Friday MatchMarch 29, 2019
Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up their first win of the 2019 Indian Premier League season on Friday, as they notched an impressive five-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rajasthan posted a massive total of 198 for two in their 20 overs. Samju Samson starred for them, as he hammered an unbeaten 102 runs off just 55 balls.
In response, Hyderabad flew out of the traps, with a scintillating 69 from David Warner providing the team with a brilliant springboard for a successful chase. Eventually, the Sunrisers completed a five-wicket win, reaching their target with an over to spare.
IPL 2019 Standings: Team—Played, Points, Net Run Rate
1. Kolkata Knight Riders—2, 4, +0.834
2. Chennai Super Kings—2, 4, +0.495
3. Delhi Capitals—2, 2, +0.782
4. Hyderabad Sunrisers—2, 2, +0.190
5. Kings XI Punjab—2, 2, -0.350
6. Mumbai Indians—2, 2, -0.775
7. Royal Challengers Bangalore—2, 0, -0.575
8. Rajasthan Royals—2, 0, -0.672
Top Run-Scorers
1. David Warner (SRH)—154
2. Sanju Samson (RR)—132
3. Nitish Raina (KKR)—131
4. Rishabh Pant (DC)—103
5. Robin Uthappa (KKR)—102
Top Wicket-Takers
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)—5
2. Imran Tahir (CSK)—4
3. Jaspirit Bumrah (MI)—4
4. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)—4
5. Andre Russell (KKR)—4
For the statistics in full for the 2019 Indian Premier League, visit the competition website.
Weekend Schedule
Saturday, March 30
Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunday, March 31
Hyderabad Sunrisers vs. Bangalore Royal Challengers
Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
Friday Recap
The Rajasthan batting effort didn't get off to the best start, as their dangerous opener Jos Buttler struggled to find rhythm and was bowled by Rashid Khan.
Per the Cricket Professor, the England international has toiled whenever coming up against Khan's leg-spin bowling:
The Cricket Prof. @CricProf
Rashid Khan v Jos Buttler T20 head-to-head record Balls 10 Runs 4 Wickets 4 Average 1.00 Run Rate 2.40 @SunRisers @rajasthanroyals #IPL #SRHvRR
However, Samson's arrival at the crease was the trigger for a massive partnership with Ajinkya Rahane.
Both men scored freely and played many orthodox shots despite going at a rapid rate. Samson, in particular, made it difficult for the Hyderabad bowlers to settle, as he mixed up his approach and showcased an ability to score runs all around the wicket.
BT Sport relayed the moment the Rajasthan star got to three figures (UK only):
Watch the IPL on BT Sport @btsportcricket
💯 Sanju Samson smashes his second VIVO IPL ton 🙌 Remember the name, he's going to be a star! https://t.co/nhxKWpppcF
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was full of praise for Samson, as he finished up unbeaten on 102:
Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir
I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia
Rahane played a big role in the Royals amassing 198 from their innings, notching 70 from 49 balls. Ben Stokes was on hand to add an unbeaten 16 late on.
Getting near such a big total was always going to require a fast start from the Sunrisers and in Warner they had the ideal man for the job.
The Australian was at his destructive best for his side, climbing into some errant bowling and immediately getting Hyderabad ahead of the required rate.
As Warner tore into the Rajasthan bowling early in his innings, commentator Harsha Bhogle picked up on the different approaches from the game's two star performers:
Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha
Sanju Samson caresses the ball, David Warner pulverises it. Two different ways of scoring runs!
Warner reached his half-century in a rapid 25 balls, and the Sunrisers Twitter account summed up how prolific he is in this format:
SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers
50 up for David Warner! His 38st half century in the #VIVOIPL! 👏👏 How much did you love it, #OrangeArmy? #RiseWithUs #SRHvRR https://t.co/gCy9AcmtHQ
While Warner did eventually fall for 69, having been ably supported by Jonny Bairstow, the team had already totted up 110 runs from just 9.4 overs. It meant sensible batting from that point would see them home.
Bairstow made 45 before he was dismissed. A smart 35 from Vijar Shankar was then enough to keep the chase under control for the Sunrisers despite a flurry of wickets in the second half of their innings.
