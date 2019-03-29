Jerry West, Clippers Brass Reportedly Laughed at Lakers After Ivica Zubac Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Jerry West attends the game between the Indiana Pacers and LA Clippers on March 19, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

One of the more questionable transactions at the NBA trade deadline was the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to send Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala, giving the Lakers a bit more shooting at the 4 and clearing a roster spot for the buyout market. 

The Lakers didn't add another veteran player via a buyout, however, and according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Clippers consultant Jerry West—a legend as a player and long one of the game's most savvy front-office minds—had a laugh at the Lakers' expense after acquiring the young and intriguing Zubac:

"Shortly after the trade deadline, Clippers consultant Jerry West—who spent more than 40 years with the Lakers as a player, coach and executive—got together for dinner with old friends who also had former Laker ties, sources said. He couldn't believe how Zubac fell into his lap. The Clippers, sources said, never even called the Lakers to inquire about Zubac. The Lakers made the offer and the Clippers gladly accepted.

"Sources said those at the dinner table shared a hearty laugh at the Lakers' expense."

              

