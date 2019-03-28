Jordan Howard's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Trade to Eagles from Bears

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Eagles keep wheeling and dealing.

On Thursday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that the team acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round conditional draft pick in 2020 that could become a fifth-rounder.

Howard will immediately play the role LeGarrette Blount played for the Eagles two season ago and Jay Ajayi did last year before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The question for fantasy football players, of course, is how this move impacts Jordan Howard's value going forward?

Honestly, probably not much.

In his first three seasons, Howard rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns, sitting firmly in the RB2 conversation. He's a solid short-yardage and goal-line option, and despite setting career lows in carries (250) and rushing yards (935) last season in Chicago, he still scored nine touchdowns.

Howard has his limitations. Because he's not much of an option in the passing game (he averages 24 catches a season), he's a two-down player. His size and strength make him a load to bring down, but he doesn't offer dynamic burst or agility. He's not going to keep players like Corey Clement or Wendell Smallwood locked to the bench.

So yes, the Eagles will remain a committee team at running back and could still seek a scatback-type player at the draft unless they are comfortable with Clement filling that role. Regardless, the Eagles have been far more dangerous on offense when they've had someone in the backfield who is a receiving threat, i.e. Darren Sproles.

The veteran Sproles hasn't announced if he'll continue playing in 2019, but there will be a place for him if he does.

"I can't speak for Darren, obviously, and this is his time to make these decisions, but I would love to have Darren back," head coach Doug Pederson told Vaughn Johnson of the team's website.

These are all considerations to keep in mind when evaluating Howard's fantasy value. But the Eagles were an excellent running team in their Super Bowl-winning season, and Howard will give them the between-the-tackles grinder they lacked on the roster in 2018.

Even in a committee situation, he should remain a low-end RB2 in standard leagues and is at very worst a flex option in PPR leagues. His change of scenery won't change his fantasy impact.