Final Predictions for Lesnar, Rousey and Entire WWE WrestleMania 2019 Match Card

14 of 16

Credit: WWE.com

There are so many more arguments for why Brock Lesnar will retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania in comparison to any case that can be made for Seth Rollins winning this match.

Seeing a new champion has been desperately needed for two years, but since WWE consistently keeps the belt on Lesnar, there's no reason to believe it will happen here.

There have been a dozen or so times that would have been perfect to take the title off The Beast Incarnate, yet he always wins and disappears for a few more months.

Rollins isn't even booked like someone with the right momentum to carry him into being the next in line.

Don't let it fool you that he got the upper-hand on Lesnar this week on Raw. In fact, if anything, that should point in the opposite direction, as WWE typically books the wrestlers who will lose on the pay-per-view to look strong heading into it.

Very little effort has been put into this feud, which has consisted of nothing but empty rehashes of what we've seen before. Paul Heyman has copied and pasted the same promo he's cut time in and time out for years and Rollins has had the same response everyone else has had.

There's no difference in how Rollins has been booked than Balor at Royal Rumble. Both are the smaller underdog who says they will end Lesnar's reign of terror and restore order to the Raw title scene and nothing more.

Every time that happens, that person puts up a good enough fight for under 10 minutes until Lesnar hits them with one or two F-5s, pins them, calls it a day and leaves for another few months.

This shows no confidence in Rollins as a contender, meaning there's no confidence in him as champion.

With Roman Reigns healthy, it's doubtful WWE ever would have gone with Rollins as the challenger had he been able to come back earlier. For that matter, if he could have avoided dropping the belt to begin with, none of this would be happening.

There are too many other feel-good moments that can happen at this year's WrestleMania for WWE not to feel justified enough in disappointing people for this match. Having Lesnar win will upset people, but the company will simply point to people like Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch as reasons fans shouldn't complain.

Essentially, there will be a mentality that we can't always get what we want and we'll all get over this disappointment by the end of the night if there are enough other things to be happy about.

If that happens, and you're one of the people who is upset about Lesnar keeping the belt longer, it's up to you to voice that anger and not fall into the trap of letting it slide. Otherwise, WWE will feel even more confident doing it again the next time Lesnar pops up at SummerSlam or so.

Final Pick: Brock Lesnar retains the title.