Ohio State Legend Orlando Pace Drops Knowledge on Potential No. 1 Pick Nick Bosa

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 28, 2019

In 1997, Orlando Pacea former superstar tackle from Ohio Statewas selected with the first pick in the NFL Draft.

A lot has changed since then. Pace is now a gold jacket-wearing member of the Hall of Fame, and fellow Buckeye, Nick Bosa, has his eyes set on being the first name NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 25.

We paired the two former kings of Columbus to prepare Bosa for his switch to the pros, by learning from one of the best to ever do it.

        

