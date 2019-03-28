NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Nation's Top Prospects

NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Nation's Top ProspectsMarch 28, 2019
The 2019 NFL draft is now less than a month away. While we don't appear any closer to learning what the Arizona Cardinals actually intend to do with the first overall selection, the draft picture is becoming a little clearer.
Even if the Cardinals don't pull the trigger on drafting Oklahoma State Kyler Murray at No. 1, it seems likely both he and Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins will be off the board sooner than later. The same can be said about Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Josh Allen, three elite defensive prospects who headline a deep and talented defensive pool.
Of course, Arizona's choice at No. 1 could throw a curveball at the draft proceedings. If they do decide to trade current quarterback and scoop up Murray, it could have teams climbing over one another to get to Haskins and even Missouri's Drew Lock within the top few selections.
We'll take a close look at some of the recent chatter surrounding the Rosen-Murray situation, along with some other draft-related buzz. First, though, an updated Round 1 mock.
2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1
1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
9. Buffalo Bills: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU
13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
14. Atlanta Falcons: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
15. Washington Redskins: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
16. Carolina Panthers: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
19. Tennessee Titans: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State
21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
31. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
32. New England Patriots: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Cardinals Getting Offers for Rosen
If the Cardinals believe Murray can be their franchise quarterback for the next decade or so, they should grab him and try moving Rosen. When you think you've found your guy, you have to get him—even if it means giving up on another former first-round QB.
For now, Arizona isn't tipping its hand, but Joe Klatt of Fox Sports believes Rosen will be moved. He also reported teams have already made offers for him.
"There are three teams that I have heard and I know are very interested in Josh Rosen and that's New England, the New York Giants, and the L.A. Chargers," Klatt said on The Undisputed. "One of those have already offered a second-round pick."
It's not too surprising to see the Patriots, Giants and Chargers linked to Rosen. All three franchises have aging quarterbacks who will need to be replaced in the not-too-distant future. Of the three, the Giants may have the best chance of landing the 22-year-old for less than a first-round pick.
According to Klatt, the Cardinals are holding out for a selection in Round 1. The Chargers hold the 28th pick in the opening round, while the Patriots hold the 32nd. New York's second-round pick sits just five spots below New England's first-rounder.
While there may be a second-rounder on the table, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cardinals wait until after the draft begins to actually move Rosen. His price could go up if, say, Arizona does grab Murray at No. 1 and a team trades up with the New York Jets to take Haskins at No. 3.
A team picking in the middle of Round 1 may then view trading for Rosen as its best chance to land a franchise quarterback in this draft.
Jets Open to Moving Back
The Jets are mentioned as a possible trade partner for quarterback-needy teams, and for a couple of reasons. For one, New York's No. 3 pick is a prime spot to get a quarterback regardless of whether Murray goes at No. 1.
The San Francisco 49ers hold the second pick, and they aren't taking a signal-caller. While they may be inclined to trade back as well for the right price, they may jump on the opportunity to land their choice of non-quarterbacks instead.
The other reason is the Jets are open about their willingness to trade back.
Eric Allen @eallenjets
#Jets GM Mike Maccagnan reiterates that he’s very open to moving back from No. 3 and adds it’s highly unlikely the #Jets would move up. Tells reporters he has already received feelers for the No. 3 pick.
As team reporter Eric Allen pointed out, the Jets have had "feelers" about the No. 3 pick. General manager Mike Maccagnan has said as much.
"We definitely have had conversations, people have reached out, put out feelers," Maccagnan said, per Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com. "Nobody is actively trying to do anything at this point in time."
As is the case with Arizona and Rosen, the Jets may be wise to wait until draft day to actually move the pick. Its value could increase if the Cardinals pass on Murray and all quarterbacks are on the board.
Eagles Interested in Josh Jacobs
Alabama's Josh Jacobs is trending as the first running back to be drafted this year. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Philadelphia Eagles are one of several teams interested in selecting him:
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Alabama RB Josh Jacobs, considered the top back in the draft will visit the Ravens next week. Eagles, Titans, Colts among other teams very intrigued by him
The move would make a lot of sense. Philadelphia desperately needs a workhorse running back who can take some of the pressure away from oft-injured quarterback Carson Wentz. They saw some glimpses from rookie Josh Adams last year, but the Notre Dame product isn't a proven bell cow.
Neither is Jacobs, of course, but plenty of folk see that potential in him.
"Prototypical combination of size and skill set as an every-down runner with the ability to slash or impose his will on any given snap," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Jacobs is a decisive runner with outstanding one-cut talent to become a bellcow lead back."
There is the possibility the Eagles instead give Jay Ajayi another chance to be their lead back—which was the plan when they traded a fourth-round pick for him in 2017—but his recovery from a torn ACL could be problematic.
Les Bowen @LesBowen
Agent Drew Rosenhaus says Jay Ajayi’s visit with the Colts last week went well, but, obviously, no agreement reached yet. Says he is maintaining discussions with the Eagles. Expects Ajayi to be ready for the start of the season, probably not much before that.
Don't be shocked if the Eagles do make a run at Jacobs on draft night.
Report: Execs Worry AB Trade Sets Dangerous Precedent