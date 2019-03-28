NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Nation's Top Prospects

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft is now less than a month away. While we don't appear any closer to learning what the Arizona Cardinals actually intend to do with the first overall selection, the draft picture is becoming a little clearer.

Even if the Cardinals don't pull the trigger on drafting Oklahoma State Kyler Murray at No. 1, it seems likely both he and Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins will be off the board sooner than later. The same can be said about Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Josh Allen, three elite defensive prospects who headline a deep and talented defensive pool.

Of course, Arizona's choice at No. 1 could throw a curveball at the draft proceedings. If they do decide to trade current quarterback and scoop up Murray, it could have teams climbing over one another to get to Haskins and even Missouri's Drew Lock within the top few selections.

We'll take a close look at some of the recent chatter surrounding the Rosen-Murray situation, along with some other draft-related buzz. First, though, an updated Round 1 mock.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama



19. Tennessee Titans: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

32. New England Patriots: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Cardinals Getting Offers for Rosen

John Froschauer/Associated Press

If the Cardinals believe Murray can be their franchise quarterback for the next decade or so, they should grab him and try moving Rosen. When you think you've found your guy, you have to get him—even if it means giving up on another former first-round QB.

For now, Arizona isn't tipping its hand, but Joe Klatt of Fox Sports believes Rosen will be moved. He also reported teams have already made offers for him.

"There are three teams that I have heard and I know are very interested in Josh Rosen and that's New England, the New York Giants, and the L.A. Chargers," Klatt said on The Undisputed. "One of those have already offered a second-round pick."

It's not too surprising to see the Patriots, Giants and Chargers linked to Rosen. All three franchises have aging quarterbacks who will need to be replaced in the not-too-distant future. Of the three, the Giants may have the best chance of landing the 22-year-old for less than a first-round pick.

According to Klatt, the Cardinals are holding out for a selection in Round 1. The Chargers hold the 28th pick in the opening round, while the Patriots hold the 32nd. New York's second-round pick sits just five spots below New England's first-rounder.

While there may be a second-rounder on the table, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cardinals wait until after the draft begins to actually move Rosen. His price could go up if, say, Arizona does grab Murray at No. 1 and a team trades up with the New York Jets to take Haskins at No. 3.

A team picking in the middle of Round 1 may then view trading for Rosen as its best chance to land a franchise quarterback in this draft.

Jets Open to Moving Back

The Jets are mentioned as a possible trade partner for quarterback-needy teams, and for a couple of reasons. For one, New York's No. 3 pick is a prime spot to get a quarterback regardless of whether Murray goes at No. 1.

The San Francisco 49ers hold the second pick, and they aren't taking a signal-caller. While they may be inclined to trade back as well for the right price, they may jump on the opportunity to land their choice of non-quarterbacks instead.

The other reason is the Jets are open about their willingness to trade back.

As team reporter Eric Allen pointed out, the Jets have had "feelers" about the No. 3 pick. General manager Mike Maccagnan has said as much.

"We definitely have had conversations, people have reached out, put out feelers," Maccagnan said, per Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com. "Nobody is actively trying to do anything at this point in time."

As is the case with Arizona and Rosen, the Jets may be wise to wait until draft day to actually move the pick. Its value could increase if the Cardinals pass on Murray and all quarterbacks are on the board.

Eagles Interested in Josh Jacobs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Alabama's Josh Jacobs is trending as the first running back to be drafted this year. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Philadelphia Eagles are one of several teams interested in selecting him:

The move would make a lot of sense. Philadelphia desperately needs a workhorse running back who can take some of the pressure away from oft-injured quarterback Carson Wentz. They saw some glimpses from rookie Josh Adams last year, but the Notre Dame product isn't a proven bell cow.

Neither is Jacobs, of course, but plenty of folk see that potential in him.

"Prototypical combination of size and skill set as an every-down runner with the ability to slash or impose his will on any given snap," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Jacobs is a decisive runner with outstanding one-cut talent to become a bellcow lead back."

There is the possibility the Eagles instead give Jay Ajayi another chance to be their lead back—which was the plan when they traded a fourth-round pick for him in 2017—but his recovery from a torn ACL could be problematic.

Don't be shocked if the Eagles do make a run at Jacobs on draft night.