Michael Jordan 'Excited' as Hornets vs. Bucks Set for Historic NBA Game in Paris

Kent Smith/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday its first regular-season game in Paris will take place January 24, 2020, when the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at AccorHotels Arena.

Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said the organization was "proud" to get selected for the matchup in France against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

"Having played in the preseason in France during my career, I witnessed firsthand the passion the French fans have for NBA basketball," Jordan said. "We are excited to bring our team to Paris for this history-making event."

Antetokounmpo, a top contender for the 2018-19 NBA MVP Award, also expressed his happiness about the opportunity to take his talents to one of the world's most famous cities.

"On behalf of my teammates, we're very excited for the chance to represent Milwaukee and the Bucks on the world stage," he said. "The opportunity to play in the first-ever regular season game in Paris is truly an honor, and as an international player, I'm grateful to the NBA for continuing to grow the game of basketball across the globe."

Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Right Arrow Icon

Antetokounmpo is one of numerous NBA players with European roots having been born in Athens, Greece, which led to his "Greek Freak" nickname during his rise to basketball stardom.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have two players from France on their current roster, point guard Tony Parker and small forward Nicolas Batum. They are both longtime members of the French national team and helped Les Bleus capture the gold medal at EuroBasket 2013.

The league's announcement noted festivities surrounding the NBA Paris Game 2020 will include "interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA basketball programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Paris."

In all, it will be the 11th time an NBA game will have taken place in France, but it's the first one that will count in the regular-season standings.