The Most Likely Week 1 Starters in the 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The definition of a starter these days isn't so cut and dry. Archaic interpretations label a starter as the first player to get on the field at a position, but more refined usage circles those with the highest snap counts.

While our list predicts every-down starters right out of the gates, the following honorable mentions might technically start in Week 1 on a rotational basis or in specific packages.

Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky: Allen figures to come off the board in the top 10 and, at the very least, join a rotational pass rush. But setting the edge against the run isn't a strength, so he might come off the field in certain packages.

Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State: Burns is an interesting prospect because he was light in college (235 lbs) but showed up heavier (249 lbs) at the combine. He might face a similar Week 1 fate as Allen, especially if he has to learn a new scheme.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Everyone's favorite combine prospect, Metcalf plays one of the hardest positions to translate to the pros. His team will expect big things but might lean on him for specific uses in Week 1 when needing to move the chains or near the end zone while otherwise playing consistent veterans.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Bush is one of those linebackers who will probably be playing every snap by the middle of the season. But, at the start, his lack of size for his ideal inside linebacker usage might see him coming on and off the field.