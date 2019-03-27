Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona Training After Suffering Groin Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has resumed training with the team after his international break was cut short by a groin injury.

ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden relayed the news:

Messi left Argentina's squad after suffering the injury while playing 90 minutes in La Albiceleste's 3-1 defeat to Venezuela on Friday:

As a result, he sat out his national side's 1-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday.

Barcelona will play local rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday when club football resumes, followed by a trip to Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana should be capable of beating sides who respectively sit 13th and 17th in La Liga even without their captain, but whether he features or not, the club will be eager to ensure he's in top condition for the fixtures that follow.

On April 6, they host Atletico Madrid. Los Rojiblancos are their nearest rivals in La Liga, but as they're 10 points behind, a win for Barca could kill off any lingering hope Atleti have of winning the title.

Barcelona then travel to Manchester United four days later for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Messi has enjoyed a sensational season:

His presence for those important matches will boost the Catalan giants' chances considerably, so they need to manage his fitness in the coming weeks to ensure he's at his peak.