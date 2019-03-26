Daniel Jones Impresses with 'Really, Really Solid' Performance at Duke Pro Day

Daniel Jones Impresses with 'Really, Really Solid' Performance at Duke Pro DayMarch 26, 2019
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones had his pro day Tuesday, and the potential first-round pick mostly impressed.
Notably, Jones showed off a strong, accurate arm in his throwing session:
Charles Davis @CFD22
Daniel Jones, @DukeFOOTBALL QB is off to a nice start. More accurate than his career 59.9% (Drops). Showing touch/drive throws @NFLDraft
NFL Draft @NFLDraft
.@MoveTheSticks likes what he's seeing from Daniel Jones during throwing session at @DukeFOOTBALL pro day. "He's having a really, really solid day. He's throwing the ball really well." 📺: @nflnetwork
Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL
I'm blown away by Daniel Jones' arm-strength in this pro day. Consistently hitting receivers in stride deep both on slant-and-go, double-moves and nine-routes. These are #NFL throws, and he's passing every test. #Duke
John Fennelly @John_Fennelly
Daniel Jones put in a solid performance at his pro day this afternoon at Duke. No surprise. He moves well, arm is strong....puts the ball on the money... but his ball looks heavy at times and many of his passes are a bit low in the catch radius. Other than that...OK #nyg #giants
Troy Aikman @TroyAikman
Caught the tail-end of Duke’s Daniel Jones’ pro day on @nflnetwork and liked what I saw - accurate ball placement which is #1 for me when evaluating QBs
NFL Media @NFLMedia
"It was an aggressive approach to the Pro Day and I thought he nailed it." -- @MoveTheSticks
Jones also ran well, posting a 4.67 and a 4.68 on his two 40-yard dashes, per Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network. To put that into perspective compared to the times a few other quarterbacks registered before being drafted, Cam Newton ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, Carson Wentz posted a 4.77, Deshaun Watson ran a 4.66 and Aaron Rodgers posted a 4.71.
So a 4.67 is firmly in the solid range for NFL quarterbacks.
But teams will be more interested in Jones' arm than his legs, and he answered some questions in that regard Tuesday.
"I thought they really tried to show he could power the ball," Jeremiah said during the broadcast of Jones' pro day (h/t Matt Lombardo of NJ.com). "I don't think we saw more than two balls hit the ground. He's very accurate, showed good anticipation. Pro days are supposed to be really good days for quarterbacks, and that's what we saw from Daniel Jones today."
There was more to like than dislike from Jones, though he nonetheless remains a polarizing quarterback prospect, largely because of the perception that he had accuracy issues in college:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Daniel Jones will throw at his pro day at 2:30PM today on @nflnetwork. Jones completed 59.9% of his career pass attempts at Duke, but per @PFF he had receivers drop 86 passes in his career. Only Drew Lock (96) had more over the past 3 seasons.
In his three college seasons, Jones threw for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
B/R's Matt Miller called Jones "a smart, sharp passer who is ready to hit the field on Sundays after being well-coached by David Cutcliffe in college" in his latest mock draft and projected him to go No. 15 to Washington.
