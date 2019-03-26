Daniel Jones Impresses with 'Really, Really Solid' Performance at Duke Pro Day

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones had his pro day Tuesday, and the potential first-round pick mostly impressed.

Notably, Jones showed off a strong, accurate arm in his throwing session:

Jones also ran well, posting a 4.67 and a 4.68 on his two 40-yard dashes, per Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network. To put that into perspective compared to the times a few other quarterbacks registered before being drafted, Cam Newton ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, Carson Wentz posted a 4.77, Deshaun Watson ran a 4.66 and Aaron Rodgers posted a 4.71.

So a 4.67 is firmly in the solid range for NFL quarterbacks.

But teams will be more interested in Jones' arm than his legs, and he answered some questions in that regard Tuesday.

"I thought they really tried to show he could power the ball," Jeremiah said during the broadcast of Jones' pro day (h/t Matt Lombardo of NJ.com). "I don't think we saw more than two balls hit the ground. He's very accurate, showed good anticipation. Pro days are supposed to be really good days for quarterbacks, and that's what we saw from Daniel Jones today."

There was more to like than dislike from Jones, though he nonetheless remains a polarizing quarterback prospect, largely because of the perception that he had accuracy issues in college:

In his three college seasons, Jones threw for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

B/R's Matt Miller called Jones "a smart, sharp passer who is ready to hit the field on Sundays after being well-coached by David Cutcliffe in college" in his latest mock draft and projected him to go No. 15 to Washington.