MLB Rumors: Anthony Rendon, Nationals 'Not Close' to Contract Extension

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Although a number of MLB stars have signed long-term extensions ahead of the 2019 season, the Washington Nationals and Anthony Rendon "are not close" on a new deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Rendon, who's making $18.8 million, is in the final year of his contract.

Although the Nationals failed to re-sign Bryce Harper, they have several large financial commitments. Washington signed Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year, $175 million extension in 2016, and it will have spent $350 million on Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, adding the pair in free agency.

Rendon is coming off a season in which he remained one of MLB's best third basemen. He had a .308/.374/.535 slash line to go with 24 home runs and 92 RBI. His 6.2 WAR ranked ninth among all position players, per FanGraphs.

Failing to re-sign Rendon and then watching him join a competitor would be a tough blow on two fronts.

First, the Nationals will have lost two of their best hitters in consecutive offseasons. Ownership can to some extent justify failing to match the 13-year, $330 million offer Harper got from the Philadelphia Phillies by saying it was reserving a large chunk of money for Rendon. That excuse goes out the window the minute he leaves.

Then there's the fact that Washington is still a title contender. Otherwise, it wouldn't have added Corbin, who was the top starting pitcher on the open market. Rendon's departure would leave a massive hole in the lineup, and the Nationals couldn't simply address that in free agency.

Nolan Arenado took himself out of the equation after he signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with the Colorado Rockies this offseason. Josh Donaldson, meanwhile is 33 years old and coming off an injury-riddled 2018 season. Even if he has a big 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, he'd be a clear step below Rendon.

Although it appears Rendon and the Nationals remain far apart in negotiations, an agreement could come together quickly.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom told reporters last week he wasn't optimistic about the chances of finalizing an extension with the team. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the sides agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million extension.